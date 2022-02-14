MANKATO — Junior forward Simon Morgan totaled 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists Monday night to lead Mankato Loyola to a 63-60 win over Valley Conference leader Martin County West at Fitzgerald gym.
Loyola (16-5, 11-4 in Valley) dug an early 20-10 hole as the Mavericks’ Mitchell Weber nailed a pair of 3-pointers, along with a putback and reverse layup, while 6-foot-6 junior wing Zach Anderson chipped in a triple and two medium-range jumpers. Weber ended up with 28 points in the intense contest, and Anderson showed plenty of versatility in dropping through 22.
“We knew what needed to do and were able to finish,” Morgan said. “We came out strong in the second half. It was back and forth the first time we lost to them so we needed to come back with some good preparation. Our defense was much better and so was our offense because they’re one the top teams defensively in the state.
“Our inside game was really big tonight. They were getting out on the 3-point shooters so we knew we needed to look down low. We got it done inside and that allowed us to come out on top. It was a little heart-racing, but it was definitely a fun game to play in.”
After Anderson’s baseline drive kept the Mavericks (18-3, 15-2) in front by double digits, Skyler Hill-Koenen’s 8-foot runner sparked a 20-7 burst to end the half, giving Loyola a 32-29 lead on Morgan’s down-the-paint drive. Junior forward Lawson Godfrey drilled a 3-pointer and driving hoop in the stretch.
Loyola began to gain control in the early stages of the second half as Jake Sizer’s two 3-pointers and another by Carter Zimmerman helped expand the lead to 48-40 on Morgan’s twisting drive with 10:49 to go.
MCW kept things close behind Anderson’s three-point play and Weber’s seven-point flurry. After the Mavericks closed to within 53-52, two-close range buckets by Morgan made it 57-52 with 4:12 left.
“We lost to them last time so we really wanted to get this win,” said Sizer, who ended up with 17 points. “We really played as a team on the defensive end, and we were making shots tonight. We had good help-side and had guys there when someone got beat.
“My teammates got me the ball, and I was able to hit some shots. We’ve got a lot of guys who can score, and when we move the ball, we present a challenge. ... The crowd was awesome and it’s a lot of fun, especially when we’re winning.”
Weber’s left-side 3-pointer got the Mavericks within 61-58 with 1:48 remaining before Anderson’s two foul shots made it 62-60 with 39 seconds showing. Loyola then missed a bonus opportunity that Morgan rebounded and hit a free throw with 3.9 left.
Godfrey totaled nine points and four assists for the Crusaders, who like MCW connected on 24 of 43 from the field for 55.8%.
“We didn’t start the game off very well defensively so I had to call a timeout to figure it out,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “I felt we got some good stops when we boxed out, but the biggest thing was the way we passed the ball and patience was a part of that. We were able to get some layups off their half-court trap, and that was huge. These teams are pretty even, and we’ll enjoy this one before getting back to work tomorrow.”
Loyola plays Friday at Sleepy Eye.
