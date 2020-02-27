MANKATO — When you’re playing the the Madelia boys basketball team, the game plan starts with containing Ja’Sean Glover.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard averages more than 30.0 points per game and is threat to score in every way imaginable.
Eighth-seeded Mankato Loyola made things difficult for Glover all night, holding him to 19 points as the Crusaders opened Section 2A, South Subsection play with 60-51 victory over the ninth-seed Blackhawks on Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.
“That’s the main key,” Crusaders coach Sam Carlson said. “He had 40 on us earlier and 28 the next game. Our scout team did a great job of being Madelia all week.”
After falling to the Crusaders 80-48 earlier this month, Blackhawks’ coach Jeff VanHee tried to slow down Loyola with a 2-3 zone they hadn’t used in previous matchups.
It worked early, as the Crusaders weren’t able to play the up-tempo style they prefer. Madelia closed the first half with a 10-2 run and led 25-24 at the break.
“They were taking away our 3s, and we’re a pretty good 3-point shooting team,” Carlson said. “We knew we needed to get the ball inside.”
Added Loyola post Simon Morgan: “That was totally knew. We thought they were just going to play man or a 1-3-1.”
After scoring only four in the first half, Glover was strong in the second, scoring 15 points. He kept the Blackhawks in the game midway through the half, but the closing minutes belonged to Morgan.
He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, with many of them coming in the final nine minutes. He also added seven rebounds.
“We thought if we could get the tempo down a little bit, we would be in a better situation,” VanHee said. “They were more patient than I expected them to be.”
Ben Ellingworth was huge for Loyola down the stretch, draining seven free throws in the final two minutes. He finished with 14 points. Isiah Godfrey added 11 points and seven rebounds for Loyola.
“It was a full team win, and it was a good grind-it-out win, which is what it’s like in the playoffs,” Carlson said.
The Crusaders (15-11) play top-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waterville.
St. Clair 56, United South Central 52: Connor Andree scored 23 points to help St. Clair win in the opening round of the Section 2A, South Subsection boys basketball tournament at St. Clair.
Andree was 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. Mason Ward added 11 points.
For USC, A.J. Kloos scored 24 points, and Riley Staloch added 19 points.
St. Clair (17-9), the seventh seed in the subsection, plays at Springfield on Saturday.
Cleveland 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50: Ben Holden had 24 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots to help the Clippers in the Section 2A, North Subsection playoffs at Cleveland.
Isaac Mueller added 24 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Cleveland (9-17) takes on No. 1-seeded BOLD on Saturday at Bird Island.
Jackson County Central 101, New Ulm 86: Reece Melby led the Eagles with 31 points in a Big South Conference home loss.
Charlie Osborne added 20 points for New Ulm.
The Eagles (7-17) open Section 2AAA play Wednesday.
