A 12-2 run to end the first half erased a 27-25 deficit and propelled Mankato Loyola to an 84-49 nonconference boys basketball win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday at Fitzgerald gym.
BA (2-4) kept things tight through the opening 13 minutes before senior guard Lawson Godfrey’s baseline drive began the Crusaders’ turnaround.
Godfrey, who led the winners with 25 points and nine rebounds, and Josh Kann then tallied layups before Kolton Kunz’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer and Carter Zimmerman’s 3-pointer capped the surge.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Godfrey said. “We had no energy and weren’t doing the things we needed to do mentally. We weren’t boxing out and let them give us a scare, that’s for sure. Our coach gave us a shock warning at halftime, and we came out and played our best. The run at the end of the half put us up by eight and kind of got our energy going.
“Carter gave us a nice spark, and we’ve been waiting for that. He’s been a little frustrated with how he’s playing at times, but he came out today and played the basketball we and he knows he can play so I expect that to continue. Our defense was a little rough in the first half, but we had a really good stretch in the second half where we didn’t give up any points and we boxed out and contested everything.”
After Matthew Croke’s 3-pointer to open the second half pulled the Cardinals within 37-32, Jake Sizer’s putback sparked a 13-0 run, which produced a 50-32 advantage on three straight hoops from Godfrey. Sizer, who chipped in 10 points, worked the interior for a trio of baskets before Simon Morgan’s five-point flurry helped extend the margin to 69-42 on Zimmermann’s baseline drive.
“I am just trying to do what’s best for the team, whether it be to start or come off the bench,” said Zimmerman, who ended up with 16 points. “Anything I can do for my teammates and coaches, whether it’s hustle or anything in general to light a spark. Our coaches and my teammates set us up for a good win tonight. Coach got on us a little bit because he just wanted us to play Crusader basketball ... more toughness and aggressiveness.”
Loyola (7-2) poured it on down the stretch with the game’s loudest cheer coming when junior guard Sal Aloisio drained a right baseline 3-pointer with under a minute remaining. Kunz finished with 15 points and six assists, while Morgan tallied six points, six rebounds and six assists.
Loyola connected on 34 of 59 from the field for 58% and won the boards 30-22.
“They’re a physical team and right now we’ve got a lot of improvement to do defensively,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “I thought we came out in the second half more focused on doing the little things right.
“Carter is a really good player, and he just needs to believe he’s as good as we know he is. To see him do that was really big, and we’re going to keep needing that as we move forward. We moved the ball better and got them out of their zone in the second half.”
Senior forward Justin Simones fired through a team-best 22 points for the Cardinals, who also received 15 points from Sartor.
Loyola hosts Madelia on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.