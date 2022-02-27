Kolton Kunz was having a great senior season.
The Mankato Loyola guard was playing well and with some attitude, and the Crusaders were establishing themselves as one of the best Class A boys basketball teams in the area.
But he suffered a broken collarbone driving to the basket in a game in late January, which looked like it might threaten the rest of his season.
Turns out, a broken bone wasn’t even close to the toughest challenge he would face.
“(Cancer) is something I never thought I’d have to think about,” Kunz said. “But here we are.”
Kunz said he was having pain on the left side of his face since November. He thought it might be an infection after having wisdom teeth removed, but the pain wouldn’t go away.
After playing a game in December, he woke up the next morning with a swollen face, and he went to the emergency room.
By Feb. 15, he was diagnosed with cancer. Further tests determined that he had Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancer of the bones that typically occurs in children and young adults. There are fewer than 1,000 cases of Ewing’s sarcoma annually in the United States.
“It was really a gut punch,” Loyola boys basketball coach Sam Carlson said. “He was about to get cleared to play with his collarbone, and he had put in so much work and is having such a good season.
“He’s my teacher’s assistant so he’s always the first person I talk to in the morning. You don’t really think of basketball. He’s just a really good person to be around.”
The treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma is aggressive, and Kunz will have to be hospitalized during the treatments. He had his first chemo treatment on Thursday and Friday, and he showed up at Loyola’s basketball game Friday night as the seniors were honored, sitting on the bench during the game.
Kunz will have two treatments one week, then one treatment the next week, followed by five treatments the third week. That rotation will continue for 12 weeks.
He will then have surgery to reconstruct his jaw, which is nearly the same surgery his dad Shawn had eight years ago, even though this cancer is different than his dad’s.
“I was pretty young when that happened,” Kunz said. “I never realized all the things he had to go through.”
Then Kunz will have another 17 weeks of chemo to finish the treatment. Some of the treatments take a few hours, some are less. The first one went fine, though there was a bandage on his neck and he has a port in his chest.
“I got a lot of texts from my friends, even some people I haven’t heard from in a while,” Kunz said. “Everybody’s been very supportive.”
Kunz’s cancer is localized and has not spread, giving him and his family hope that he will win this battle. The survival rate for kids his age is 56%, but he said that the doctors are optimistic that it was caught early, improving his chances.
Kunz said that his plan is to play in Loyola’s first playoff game on March 8, offering whatever help he can. It’s tough to watch his teammates, who have struggled some without their senior leader.
“It sucks not being out there on the court,” he said. “But I still have a bond with these guys off the court. I’m just going to take it one day at a time, and it’s all going to work out.”
Kunz was averaging 19 points, 6 assists and three steals, shooting 44% from 3-point range and 94% on free throws. He had five games of 30 or more points.
“When he came (to Loyola), he was just a 3-point shooter,” Carlson said. “This year, he is attacking with the dribble. He is relentless. That’s how he broke his collarbone, attacking the rim. He’s the most fearless player I’ve ever coached.”
Kunz’s plan is to attend classes when he can and graduate from Loyola in June. He still wants to play basketball at Ridgewater College in Willmar, probably taking a redshirt season to recover from his treatments, which will last until late summer.
He said staying positive is going to be important to his recovery, and he doesn’t want to be treated differently.
“I don’t want people to think I’m going to be in my bed, 24-7,” he said. “I’m still going to be doing stuff and hanging out with my friends.”
