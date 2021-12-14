Senior guard Kolton Kunz fired through 33 points Tuesday night as Mankato Loyola overwhelmed Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 79-47 in a Valley Conference boys game at Fitzgerald gym.
Kunz jump started his memorable evening early when his three-point play off a baseline drive and right baseline 3-pointer put the Crusaders in front 6-2. After the Jaguars (2-1) took an 8-6 lead, senior guard Lawson Godfrey’s 7-footer, along with Kunz’s fastbreak drive and a Godfrey triple, put Loyola in front for good.
Godfrey ended up with 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
“We’ve historically not been very physical so we’re trying to do that this year,” Godfrey said. “We need to talk more on defense and create more turnovers, but other than that things went well. Kolton hit some big shots, and that was great to see. We’ve got guys working their ass off coming off the bench.
“I wasn’t really getting into it at first, but then when we’re in a closer game, I start to get into it more because I hate to lose. We were helping a little too much, and that was kind of biting us in the first half. We need to work on getting some consistency there.”
Loyola (4-0) led 36-28 as the hot-shooting Kunz netted 23 first-half points, and Godfrey chipped in seven.
After two hoops by Jakob Fischer pulled the Jaguars within 37-32 to start the second half, Jake Sizer’s close-range banker ignited a 13-2 surge which gave the Crusaders a 50-34 lead on Kunz’s 22-foot bomb from the top of the key.
Godfrey then showed his versatility in dropping through five buckets to help expand the margin to 69-43 with 4:06 to go.
“We were able to get out and run, and that’s what we do best,” Kunz said. “We locked down on their best player to take him away. I was open so I was just shooting. My teammates were getting me open, and they know I can shoot so they’ll look for me when I am open.
“It’s nice not having to do everything all the time and being able to get bailed out by my teammates. We like to get out and run to try and speed the other team up as much as we can because we feel we’re more conditioned than most teams. We play aggressive defense. We like to get up in your face defensively and then try to get help-side. We’ve been in a good rhythm, and we’re looking for that to continue.”
Junior forward Simon Morgan totaled nine points, nine rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Crusaders, who also received six points and six boards from junior guard Josh Kann.
“It was the kind of game we wanted,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “We started out very fast our first three games, but we didn’t start out super fast tonight so we had to battle through some adversity. We didn’t know what they were going to run against us so it took us some time to make some adjustments.
“We’ve been getting up and down the court all year. We force it a little too much at times, but it puts a lot of pressure on the defense. We’re in pretty good condition, and I think that shows on the court.”
Fischer led the Jaguars with 15 points while 6-foot-6 senior center Adam Heckman chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.
Loyola plays Thursday at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
