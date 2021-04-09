MANKATO — The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball team found out the hard way Friday that there's no defense for walks.
Mankato Loyola turned eight walks and a hit batter into eight runs in the sixth inning of a 16-13 nonconference win at ISG Field.
Loyola (1-0) trailed the entire contest until eight RBI walks erased a 12-8 deficit and made a winner out of senior right-hander Matthew Gartner, who limited the Panthers to four runs over four innings while striking out four and walking one.
"I had one job, and that was to get outs," said Gartner, who replaced starter Logan Carlson after two innings. "I was a little cold when I came in so my hands were a little numb, but I just needed to throw strikes and it ended up working out at the end.
"I threw mostly fastballs and mixed in an occasional curve ball to keep the hitters guessing. We gave up too many walks so we have to cut down on those. It was a fun high-scoring opener, but we need to cut down on our mistakes. We work on being patient at the plate and having a good eye worked out for us today."
NRHEG (0-1) tallied four runs in the top of the first off Carlson before a three-run second frame made things 8-4. Clay Stenzel, who led the Panthers with three hits and four RBIs, ripped a two-run single through the hole in the first before Nick Staloch added a run-scoring single an inning later.
Carlson and Caleb Fogal singled in the Crusaders' opening at-bat before catcher Bryce Schwab got a base hit as Loyola closed to within 8-6.
"It sure wasn't pretty," Loyola coach Jeff Reese said. "We knew we had guys out their for the first time in two years so it was kind of expected. We know we'll get better and better. The lineup from today will probably different three or four games from now.
"It's a simple game, catch the ball and throw it, and we need to do that a little better. There were some good things that happened, and we're going to build on that."
Lawson Godfrey drove in a run with a fifth-inning single before the Panthers' inability to throw a strike in the sixth proved costly. All in all, there were 368 pitches thrown in the three hour, fifteen minute marathon.
Three Crusaders — Carlson, Fogal and Jake Sizer — collected two hits each as the winners stranded 14 runners on base in collecting just seven hits.
"It was fun getting to play at this ballpark," Carlson said. "It was a long game and usually the team with the deepest pitching staff wins. I thought we showed our pitching depth, and we were patient at the plate when they were struggling to throw strikes.
"There's a lot of things we need to improve on, especially defensively. We need to stay positive and all the seniors are trying to be good influences on the younger guys. ... The more experience we get, the better we'll play."
Alex Dobberstein and Ben Shaneroch each banged out two hits for the Panthers.
Loyola hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.