Aidan Gravelle knew he was in for a busy freshman year at Arizona.
The school has one of the best adapted athletic departments in the country, and Gravelle, a 2022 Mankato Loyola graduate, wanted to compete in as many races as possible on the heels of a great senior track and field season.
“It’s something I never thought I’d be doing,” Gravelle said. “I competed in high school track in Minnesota, but here, every few weeks we’re traveling across the country.”
Gravelle’s schedule has included everything from 100-meter races to marathons, and he’s gotten to see a lot in the process.
Gravelle has competed in several notable marathons including Twin Cities, Houston, Boston, Los Angeles and Grandma’s. Next week, he’ll be racing in Atlanta and New York and he also competed in Switzerland.
There have been several memorable races thus far, but a few stand out. A third-place finish in the Boston half marathon, as well as a third-place finish in the wheelchair 100 at the NCAA championships have each been highlights.
“Competing at that level — it’s kind of unreal,” Gravelle said.
Those results have’t come easy.
Gravelle said he and his teammates train six days per week, usually putting in 10-25 miles per day, depending on the distance of the next race. If it’s a marathon, it’ll be on the longer end, with the training coming on trails.
Sprints training happens on the track and lifting sessions are always a constant.
Prior to college, Gravelle had only done one marathon. He’s enjoyed the new challenge.
“For marathons, it’s a lot of training,” Gravelle said. “Luckily I live close to the trail and I can just pull out of there with my chair. We meet up, get the workout and then we take off.”
The travel makes things busy, but he views it as part of his education. He’s studying photography, video and imaging and uses any free time he gets to shoot photos.
Balancing all the travel with school has been an adjustment, but Gravelle enjoys the structure.
“You’ve got tell your professors ahead of time ‘I’m leaving for a week.’ You’ve got to make sure you’re on top of it, otherwise it’s going to be hard to be successful,” Gravelle said. “The University of Arizona has a pretty well-structured adapted athletics department. We have resources that can help us with contacting professors, getting homework.
“I’ve balanced it out pretty well in terms of how much travel we do.”
Gravelle loved his first year at Arizona and will continue improving. He’s already competed against some of the best adapted track and field athletes in the country and the long-term goal is clear.
“One day, make it to the Paralympics,” Gravelle said. “It may not be the goal at the moment ... it’s in the back of all of our heads.”
