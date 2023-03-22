MINNEAPOLIS — Down 10 with six minutes to play, it looked like Mankato Loyola was about done.
Turnovers and missed shots had plagued the Crusaders, and it seemed like Spring Grove had found some rhythm offensively.
But Loyola made a shot, then another. A couple turnovers and two more 3-pointers, and all of a sudden, the Crusaders had a chance.
"I knew we'd battle," Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. "I knew they wouldn't give up. I don't know if I thought we'd have a chance to win, but these guys just kept making plays and wouldn't quit."
Loyola rallied but never got even, losing 39-38 to No. 3 seed Spring Grove in the quarterfinals of the Class A boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Williams Arena. Spring Grove had defeated Loyola 61-54 in early January, but state-tournament nerves and good defense limited the scoring in this one.
"We needed to be more aggressive with the ball," Loyola senior Simon Morgan said. "We're at our best when we drive and kick it out. We didn't do enough of that tonight."
The Crusaders got off to a slow start, making just one of the first seven shots with four turnovers, but the deficit was only 10-4.
Morgan scored twice in the lane, and Lawson Godfrey hit a fadeaway and 3-pointer to bring Loyola within 15-14 with two minutes to play in the half.
It was a sluggish first half, offensively, with Spring Grove leading 17-14. Spring Grove shot 35.7% with five turnovers, and Loyola shot 33.3% with eight turnovers.
"It was frustrating," Godfrey said. "If you miss a shot, that's just a miss. If you turn it over, and you give up a bucket at the other end, that hurts. We definitely could have done better."
Despite the turnovers and missed shots, Mankato Loyola was within 23-21 with just four minutes gone in the second half. But missed shot, turnover, turnover ... the deficit was 30-21 in just two minutes.
It was 36-26 with 6:35 to play when the Crusaders made it interesting.
Jake Sizer took an assist from Morgan on a layup, and Quinn Kelly, who only played a minute in the section championship game and didn't play Wednesday until midway through the second half, nailed a 3-pointer to make it 36-31 with 3 minutes to play.
After Spring Grove hit a 3, Carter Zimmerman made his second 3-pointer, followed by another from Kelly, and the lead was just 39-37 with 40 seconds remaining.
"We have all the confidence in Quinn; he's a great kid," Carlson said. "He's struggled at the end of the year, but for him to come in cold and do what he did, and make a steal at the end, he gave us a chance to win."
Godfrey made one free throw with 9 seconds left as the lead slipped to 39-38. After Spring Grove missed a free throw, Loyola had a halfcourt attempt that came up short.
Godfrey and Sizer each scored nine points, and Morgan had eight. Zimmerman led the team with seven rebounds.
Loyola shot 38.9% from the field and made 13 turnovers.
"That defense was good, but we didn't get in the middle like we needed to," Godfrey said. "We need to attack, attack, swing the ball. We got a little stagnant for a while."
Loyola (22-9) plays a consolation-bracket game at noon Thursday against Sacred Heart at Concordia-St. Paul.
