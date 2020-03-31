The Minnesota River Conference voted Monday to add Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity to the league beginning in the fall of 2021.
Jordan has announced it will leave the Minnesota River after next season so this addition brings the conference back to eight teams.
Belle Plaine, Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood Young America, Sibley East, Southwest Christian and Tri-City United also compete in the Minnesota River.
The Free Press
