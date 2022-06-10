NORTH MANKATO — It's not exactly a formula that usually leads to success: Play shaky defense early, fall behind, and hope you can come back later in the game.
It may not be the traditional way to go, but the Le Sueur-Henderson girls softball team used it to go 2-1 in the Class A tournament and win the consolation title at Caswell Park.
After going 1-1 on the opening day, the Giants once again fell behind before rallying for a 6-5 victory over Pipestone Area in the finale Friday morning.
LSH overcame the unorthodox pattern with timely hitting up and down the lineup as well as the gritty pitching of junior Chloe Brandt. The result was a final record of 22-4 and a fifth-place finish at state after winning the state title a year ago and graduating five starting players.
"I don't know, we just have this attitude where we don't give up," said sophomore Brynn Biedscheid, who smacked a solo home run and an RBI infield single. "We know we may be behind, but we never feel like we're out of it. We just try to keep moving forward and score some runs."
LSH took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a run-scoring single by Brandt. Pipestone came right back, however, scoring three times in the top of the second. A hit batter, a single, a double and two errors led to the rally.
Midway through the top half of the inning, coach Eric Lewis called time out and gathered his team together at second base for a conversation.
"He just told us to breathe and calm down and get back to playing the way we know how," Biedscheid said.
Seventh-grade right-fielder Teagan Graham agreed: "He said to relax and be patient. He said it wasn't our time yet, that our time was still coming."
It turned out to be the Giants' time in the fifth. Trailing 4-2, LSH put together a three-run rally. A walk, two errors and base hits by Morgan Gregersen, Biedscheid and Madi Wilbright fueled the uprising.
Pipestone tied the game in the top of the seventh when Marli Taubert doubled over the left-fielder's head and scored on a base hit by Kyla Hubbling.
Then, in the bottom half of the inning, it was Graham's turn to shine.
Pinch-hitter Kelsey Wetzel drew a leadoff walk and pinch runner Anyssa Christ was sacrificed to second by Biedscheid.
Graham stepped to the plate and promptly popped a single into center field. It looked as if there might be a play at the plate, but the throw was high and Christ was able to score the game-ending run.
"I just wanted to punch the ball somewhere," Graham said. "We came here to try to win the whole thing but to go 2-1 and win the consolation championship is unbelievable. It's awesome when you think about it."
Graham, Biedscheid and Gregersen finished with two hits apiece.
Brandt, who pitched every inning of three games in the tournament, scattered five hits, allowed four earned runs, struck out eight, walked two and hit two batters.
Maple Lake won the third-place game 9-0 over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
