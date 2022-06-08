It’s safe to say the rebuild of the 2021 state champion Le Sueur-Henderson girls softball team went even better than expected.
After compiling a 24-1 record and winning the Class AA tournament a year ago, the Giants knew they’d have to find replacements for a talented senior class if they were to be competitive again in 2022. LSH graduated five senior starters, including three all-state players, plus three reserves off that title team.
“We knew there were going to be some big holes we’d have to fill,” LSH coach Eric Lewis said. “The good news was that we had both of our starting pitchers back. We were hoping we could rely on our pitching early, and if we kept getting better, there might be an opportunity for us.”
That opportunity showed up in the Section 2AA tournament where the Giants went undefeated to earn a return trip to state. LSH brings a 20-3 record to Caswell Park.
Perhaps the biggest question going into the season was who was going to be the starting catcher. All-State catcher Zoey Thompson, who played this season at Wisconsin-Superior, had graduated and the player who figured to replace her suffered a concussion during the basketball season and was unavailable at the start.
“We weren’t sure what we were going to do but then our two pitchers — Chloe Brandt and Rhyan Fritz — talked to Madi Wilbright about it,” Lewis said. “Madi was our right fielder (in 2021) and hadn’t caught since 11-year-old softball, but they asked her if she would do it and she said yes.”
It turned out to be a perfect fit. Not only did the junior Wilbright supply solid defense behind the plate, but she has become the leadoff hitter with a .292 batting average.
Two other players who stepped up in a big way have been Bailey Lehman and Morgan Gregerson. Lehman (.347 average, 15 RBIs) has replaced all-state third baseman Olivia Fritz, and Gregerson (.415 average, 20 doubles) stepped in for all-state center fielder Halle Bemmels.
Brandt and Fritz have been an excellent on the mound and each plays shortstop when the other is pitching. Brandt is 15-2 with a 1.93 earned- run average and 205 strikeouts in 112 innings. Fritz is 5-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Brandt is hitting .446 with a .608 slugging percentage while Fritz is batting .479 with a .904 SP.
Samantha Wilbright (.385 BA, .436 SP), the only senior on the team, has returned as the starting second baseman and has filled the fourth spot in the batting order nicely. She said the 2022 version of the team is a lot different from last season.
“Last year we had a lot of experience, but this year we promoted a lot of B-squaders and even middle-schoolers to help us out,” she said. “I’m sure some of them will be nervous before some of the games at state. As the only senior, it’s my job to try to keep them calm and focused on the job at hand.”
Among the other LSH players who are expected to see plenty of action at the state tournament are junior Delaney Pavlo (DP), sophomore Brianna Jones (LF), sophomore Brynn Biedscheid (1B, .347 average)) and seventh-grader Teagan Graham (RF).
LSH’s rebuild after last year seemed easy at first as it rolled to a 15-0 record to start the season. Then, however, it was reality check time as the Giants lost an 8-2 decision to Eden Prairie, another 8-2 verdict to North and were shut out 5-0 by Eastview.
“At that point, I wasn’t sure which way we were going to go,” Lewis said. “But then we played Champlin Park and we fell behind and the players got together and said ‘enough.’ They came back to win that game 7-4 to end the regular season, and we’ve been playing pretty well ever since.”
LSH has drawn the No. 2 seed in the tournament behind No. 1 Proctor. The Giants open the Class AA competition Thursday with an 11 a.m. game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Field 5 at Caswell Park.
If they win they play again at 5 p.m. If they lose they play again at 7 p.m.
