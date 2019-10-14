ST. PETER — Greta Nesbit made it to the state tennis tournament as a doubles player two years ago, but last year, a bad back hindered her, and she ended up taking third place in the Section 2A singles tournament.
"I had to play my matches in a back brace," the Le Sueur-Henderson junior said.
Fully healthy this year, Nesbit is going back to the state meet, winning the section singles championship Monday at the Swanson Tennis Center at Gustavus Adolphus.
Nesbit, the top seed in the section, defeated second-seeded Ally Agerland of Holy Family Catholic in the final 6-3, 6-2.
"She's really good," Nesbit said of Agerland. Nesbit defeated her earlier this season in a 10-point tiebreaker after each took a set off the other.
Agerland won the true-second match and also qualified for state.
In the semifinals, Nesbit defeated Holy Family's Cecily Cronin 6-1, 6-2.
"Greta is just very steady, very consistent," Giants coach Linda Seaver said. "She understands her game, and she's quick to understand the strengths and weaknesses of her opponent."
Two years ago, she went in doubles with Acy Adamzak after the duo took second place in the section.
"I really wanted to make it this year," Nesbit said. "I just made it my goal and decided to keep my head up. ... My serve has gotten a little bit better and a little more consistent. I'm trying to be more consistent with everything."
Nesbit has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association Class A rankings. Three others in the section, including Agerland, have also been rated in the top 10.
Nesbit said she knows the competition is about to get a lot tougher.
"I'm not really sure what to expect," she said. "We'll see how it goes."
Nesbit said she has a couple of teammates who will practice with her until the state meet, which begins Oct. 24 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.