NORTH MANKATO — If Le Sueur-Henderson's Morgan Gregersen was nervous before her 11th-inning at-bat with the game on the line, she's not admitting it.
On Thursday night, the sophomore bounced a base hit into right field with two outs to score Sam Wilbright with the winning run for a 7-6 victory over New Ulm at Caswell Park. The win not only ended a wild contest but also gave LSH the Section 2A championship and a berth in next week's state tournament as the defending champions.
"The coach always says to just go up and look for your pitch and try to drive the ball," Gregersen said. "That's exactly what I did. I treated it just like any other at-bat."
Head coach Eric Lewis did not disagree: "She's just been swinging the bat like crazy lately. I didn't say a word to her before she went to the plate. I just let her do her thing."
Gregersen's hit made a winner out of starting pitcher Chloe Brandt. The junior right-hander survived a 3-0 deficit after two innings to help her team battle back.
Brandt finished with a six-hitter, striking out 16 and walking three.
"Chloe and our whole team seem to have the attitude that just because you fall behind, that doesn't mean it's over," Lewis said. "They shake it off and focus on what they need to do to get back in the game."
The Giants held a 4-3 lead after five innings, but New Ulm rallied for three runs in the sixth. Madalyn O'Connor's two-out, bases-loaded double to right-center staked the Eagles to the 6-4 lead.
LSH came back with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, the latter coming on an infield error on what would have been the third out to end the game in New Ulm's favor.
The Giants had a golden opportunity to win it in the 10th, but somehow New Ulm turned a throwing error by the shortstop into a double play, nailing a runner at the plate and then throwing out another runner at third.
In the bottom of the 11th, Wilbright singled up the middle and advanced on a wild pitch, Brandt was intentionally walked and then Gregersen delivered the game-winning RBI. Gregersen and Rhyan Fritz each finished 3 for 6, while Teagan Graham was 3 for 5.
Ninth-grader Ramsay Hopp took the loss, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits. No. 9 hitter Anna Lee led the Eagles' attack, going 4 for 4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
New Ulm finishes the season 20-7. LSH (20-3) plays a Class AA quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Caswell Park.
