NORTH MANKATO — Usually, when a softball team wins a game at the state tournament, the players are jumping around, exchanging high-fives with big smiles.
But when the final out was made Friday, in the third-place game of the Class AA tournament at Caswell Park, the Le Sueur-Henderson players slowly made their way toward the mound, hugging each other as the tears flowed freely.
"Kinda bittersweet," LSH senior pitcher Chloe Brandt said. "We knew this was our last game, no matter what. We gave it our all. Definitely happy, but sad, too."
The Giants (22-6) defeated St. Agnes 5-0 to finish third in the two-day tournament at Caswell Park. The Giants had to shake off the disappointment on Thursday's 2-1 semifinal loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, which scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh inning.
"This is a special group of seniors," LSH coach Eric Lewis said. "Early on the year, we were struggling as a team, but they pulled it together. (The semifinal loss) was tough, so this was emotional for these seniors."
The Giants took the lead in the third inning on Teagan Graham's two-out RBI single. Another run came home in the fourth when Bailey Lehman led off with a triple and scored on Morgan Gregersen's squeeze bunt.
The big inning was the fifth, when Graham singled and scored on Lehman's two-out single. After Brandt reached on an error, Gregersen lined a two-run double to make it 5-0.
Graham finished with three hits, and Brandt pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
This was the third straight trip to the state tournament for the Giants, who brought home a trophy each time.
"Only three teams in our class get to end the season with a win," Brandt said. "I've been privileged to win a (state) championship, third and fifth. It's really been a blessing."
New Ulm Cathedral
The Greyhounds lost 8-0 to Randolph in the consolation championship game of the Class A tournament.
Jenna Hotovec had two of Cathedral's three hits. Madelyn Haala had the other hit.
Cathedral finishes the season at 18-8.
Class AAAA
Rosemount (26-0) defeated Maple Grove 6-1 behind a two-run homer from Paige Zender.
Rosemount scored four runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory. Jessa Snipes allowed just two hits, and Maple Grove's run was unearned.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.