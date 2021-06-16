JORDAN — Le Sueur-Henderson’s MaKenna Reinhardt finished tied for fifth with a two-day, 36-hole score of 162 at the Class AA girls golf meet Wednesday at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan.
Adrianna Bixby of St. Peter took 14th with a score of 171, and Waseca’s Megan Nelson tied for 34th at 183.
In the Class A meet, New Ulm Cathedral’s Kayla Goblirsch took eighth with a score of 176, while Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s Nadine Clobes took ninth at 179.
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls finished seventh at 829. The Bulldogs were led by Kristen Thell, who finished tied for 29th at 192, and JWP’s Danielle Gerdts and Taylor Rinehart tied for 48th at 207.
MVL’s Abbie Riederer tied for 69th at 223.
