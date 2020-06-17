After a few years away, Don Lucia is returning to college hockey. He just won't be behind the bench.
In a press conference Wednesday, the former University of Minnesota coach was named commissioner of the reformed Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
The conference will consist of Minnesota State, Bowling Green, Bemidji State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan and Ferris State. It will begin play in the 2021-22 season.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back into the college game," Lucia said. "I think there's big things to come for the CCHA and college hockey in the future, and I'm proud to be a part of it."
According to Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal, MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman was a finalist for the position, as was University of Minnesota associate athletic director Tom McGinnis.
Lucia spoke on a wide range of topics in the press conference, including the potential addition of an eighth team to the new league.
With St. Thomas attempting to make the move to Division I, there's been speculation they could be that eighth team. The university is expecting to learn if it can make the move this week.
"I think they certainly would be a candidate. They've get a rich tradition academically and athletically," Lucia said of St. Thomas.
"If they do come through with that announcement, they're obviously going to be looking for a home, and that's somebody that we'd certainly have an interest in, as I'm sure other conferences would as well."
While expansion clearly seems to be a long-term goal, Lucia made it clear that any program hoping to join the new league would need to have a long-term vision, and be fully committed to hockey from a financial standpoint.
"When I coached, every decision I made was not for today, but for the long-term benefit of the program," Lucia said. "I think that's the tack I'll take as commissioner of the CCHA."
