MANKATO — Luke Strand, who spent last season as an assistant coach with Ohio State, has been named the fifth coach of the Minnesota State men's hockey team, university President Dr. Edward Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman announced Monday morning.
"I am extremely happy to have Coach Strand on board and ready to lead our team to the next level," Inch said in a press release. "His record of success, engagement with the community, and leadership is exemplary, and I look forward to all that he will bring to Mankato and our men's ice hockey program."
Strand helped the Buckeyes to a 21-16-3 record in 2022-23, which included a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
From 2017-22, Strand was the head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. He guided Sioux City to a 41-16 season and a Clark Cup title in the 2021-22 season. Strand was also the organization's President of Hockey Operations. Current MSU goaltender Alex Tracy, as well as forward Brendan Olson, each played for Strand at Sioux City.
More than a dozen former Musketeers who played under Strand have been selected in the NHL draft.
"It is an honor to be chosen as the next men's hockey coach at Minnesota State University," Strand said in the release. "I am grateful to President Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman for this opportunity. The alumni who have paved the path before us have proven that this is a special place, and that is an important responsibility to uphold as we start this next chapter. We will play with tenacity, pace, and be connected as a team. I cannot wait to start with our student-athletes, welcome our incoming class of players, and discover future Mavericks."
Strand, 50, has coached in over 600 games throughout various stops. He was assistant coach for the Green Bay Gamblers (2003-05), where he coached former Maverick and 12-year NHL veteran Ryan Carter.
He was the head coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 2005-07, prior to a stint as an assistant coach for the American Hockey League's Houston Aeros (2007-09). Strand's first stop as head coach for Sioux City was from 2009-11, which was followed by a stint with AHL's Abbotsford Heat (2011-13).
He was also the head coach of the USHL's Madison Capitols (2014-15), and the associate head coach at Wisconsin (2015-16).
Buisman also touted Strand.
"We are very excited to bring this process to closure and to announce this tremendously important leadership change," Buisman said in the release. "The Maverick hockey brand is founded on outworking our opponents in every facet of the game, and Luke has created a reputation for developing a culture built on that identity. He impresses me as someone who is more than ready to put in the type of hard work he knows will be necessary to continue the program's upward trajectory by building upon a solidly established foundation.
"Luke is well-connected across the game and has a wide array of valuable experiences. Through our extensive conversations, I am confident that he is committed to operating a program on and off the ice that will make all those who support Maverick hockey very proud."
Strand replaces Mike Hastings, who left MSU for the same role at Wisconsin.
A press conference to introduce Strand will take place at 4:00 p.m. Monday at Sky One Eleven located on the 7th floor at 111 S 2nd St, Mankato.
This story will be updated later
