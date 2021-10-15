DULUTH — For the first time this season, Minnesota State was coming off a loss, and coach Mike Hastings was interested to see how his team would react to adversity.
“The St. Cloud series was very physical and hard-fought,” Hastings said. “I wanted to see how we responded. Hopefully, that quality will continue as we go forward.”
Reggie Lutz had a hat trick and led No. 1-ranked Minnesota State to a 5-2 victory Friday over Providence in a nonconference men’s hockey game at The Ice Breaker tournament.
The Mavericks scored first, as Lutz converted the goal with assists from Lucas Sowder and David Silye at 13:27 of the opening period.
However, Providence answered less than a minute later with a power-play goal.
Minnesota State regained the lead before the end of the first period when Ryan Sandelin scored, assisted by Brendan Furry and Sam Morton.
“I thought it was big to get the lead going into the second period,” Hastings said. “But then they score in the first minute to make it 2-2. We just stuck with it. We made some mistakes, but we just turned the page and moved on.”
Providence tied the game again early in the second period, but Nathan Smith’s fourth goal of the season made it 3-2 at 11:10. Julian Napravnik had the assist, extending his point streak to five straight games.
Lutz had two goals in the third period, scoring on the power play at 10:41 with assists from Furry and Jake Livingstone and adding an empty-net goal in the final minute, for his first career hat trick.
“You want your leadership to lead,” Hastings said. “(Lutz) was a great example setter tonight. The first four games, we kind of relied on (Smith and Napravnik) for offense, and we needed some other guys to step up. Secondary scoring is very important.”
The Mavericks have outscored opponents 9-0 in the third period of games this season.
Minnesota State had a 9-8 advantage in shots on goal in the first period and grew that margin to 37-20 by the end of the game.
Dryden McKay made 18 saves.
The Mavericks (4-1) will play again Saturday, with the opponent and time to be determined.
