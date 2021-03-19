The Free Press
LUVERNE — Mankato East/Loyola scored first, but Luverne ended the game with six unanswered goals and won 7-2 in the championship game of the Section 3A girls hockey tournament Friday.
East/Loyola led 1-0 in the first period when Ashley Fischer scored, with assists to Sophie Steindl and Piper Guillemette. Top-seeded Luverne tied the game later in the opening period.
Early in the second period, McKenzie Keller put the No. 2 seed Cougars back on top, assisted by Kailey Newton. It was Keller’s eighth goal in the last three games.
However, Luverne scored three times in the second period and three more in the third to claim the section championship.
East/Loyola had 32 shots on goal, while Hailey Baker made 24 saves for the Cougars.
East/Loyola ends the season at 11-5-1.
