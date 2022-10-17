It's been 38 years since Rummy Macias coached his final meet for the Minnesota State wrestling team and moved to Florida.
Despite the near four-decade absence, the guy can still draw a crowd.
A group of MSU wrestling alumni sponsored a 100-year-old birthday bash for Macias on Monday at the Loose Moose Saloon in Mankato.
And the people showed up ... and showed up some more ... and kept showing up.
By the end of the four-hour meet and greet, more than 100 people had stopped by.
There were former wrestlers, teachers, peers, coaches, family and lots of friends among those celebrating the coach's centennial. It was not only a chance to see Macias, but also a chance for old friends to reconnect with each other after years apart.
"Rummy could talk to anybody and he usually did," said Gary Franke, who wrestled at MSU under Macias from 1968-71. "He not only knew how to teach wrestling technique, but he taught us philosophies of life, too."
The word "legend" was battered around frequently among those in attendance. A look at Macias' resume indicates the adjective is apropos.
Macias has been inducted into seven Halls of Fame: MSU, North Central Conference, Northern Intercollegiate Conference, NAIA, Amateur Wrestling, Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association and the NCAA Division II Wrestling Association. In 38 years at MSU — he started in 1950 when it was known as Mankato Teachers College, saw it morph in Mankato State College, and eventually became Minnesota State University-Mankato — he had three national championship teams, nine conference championship teams and coached 93 All-Americans.
Nineteen of his wrestlers won individual national championships and 74 won conference titles. He also had two stints as the MSU golf coach where his teams won five conference titles.
Along the way he published two how-to books on wrestling that many coaches adopted as the basis of their programs.
"He knew how to teach, how to get his point across," said Jim Wychor, who was in the program from 1979-81.
A native of Bettendorf, Iowa, Macias was committed to fitness and conditioning at a young age and gravitated to the local YMCA, where he formed a wrestling team that competed successfully around the state. A self-taught wrestler, Macias passed his knowledge on to team members almost as quickly as he absorbed it.
"That was really my first coaching job," Macias said. "I realized right away that coaching and teaching suited me."
He then went on to compete at the cradle of wrestling at University of Iowa, where he lost one match in four years. He stuck around as an assistant coach while he pursued his Masters degree at Iowa and was in line to become the head coach when he got a call from an old friend.
"He was just named the president of Mankato Teachers College, and he asked me if I wanted to come to Mankato to start a college wrestling program," Macias said. "It was a challenge I couldn't resist."
Early on, he met a a doctor from Europe whose name escapes him who had written 43 books on physical fitness. He taught Macias all about levels and leverage and that was the mantra Macias preached throughout his career. If you ask him, he still preaches it today.
"For me personally, he taught me to always let your opponent carry you," said former national champion Al Blanshan, who was at MSU from 1956-69. "I couldn't take anybody down, but I could ride them thanks to Rummy."
Macias retired from MSU in 1988 but he was far from done. Soon after arriving in Florida, he took over the Cardinal Newman High School wrestling program in West Palm Beach. The team enjoyed much success during Macias' 14-year tenure.
But he still wasn't done. For the next 17 years he taught golf at a local golf club — a sport he had come to love as much as wrestling — where his knowledge of levels and leverage continued to serve him well. He finally hung it up two years ago.
"I think his secret was he took strong, farm kids and turned them into wrestlers," said former wrestler Steve Johnson, who also had two sons, Chad and Ross, compete at MSU. "He was able to get his message across."
For all his accomplishments, Macias said the thing he's most proud of was helping to turn eager young kids fresh out of high school into productive young men.
"We recruited a lot of farm boys who didn't know much, if anything, about wrestling, but they were eager to learn," he said. "I taught them how to wrestle, but I also tried to teach them how to be successful as adults. So many of them have come back to visit, some are doctors, lawyers, bankers, teachers just about everything. One of them became a full-blown colonel in the military."
And, of course, he groomed coaches. The tentacles of the Macias coaching tree spread far and deep. At one point someone did the math, calculating that half the coaches in the state of Minnesota either wrestled for or coached with Macias.
"I attended 64 Minnesota State High School League state tournaments, and it was always gratifying to see one of my kids coach a championship team," Macias said. "Those are some of the memories I cherish most."
