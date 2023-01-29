I came from a generation who learned firearms safety and responsibility through the plastic sides of a Daisy BB pellet gun.
I’d pump the forearm several times, drop a BB from a rolling store of them in the receiver to the action, and line up my shot, typically on targets but occasionally on cottontail rabbits and barnyard pigeons.
Luckily for our furred and feathered friends, I didn’t have the power to do much more than bounce around some BBs. And a generation before me did the same, their aspirations for a BB gun made famous in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, wherein the main character, a young boy set in the 1940s, wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200 shot range model air rifle.
Ralphie and I sure had fun plinking with BB guns, but today’s technology on air rifles is downright amazing.
I had a chance to visit with Brad Bonar, the Customer Business Manager for FX Outdoor Group, makers of FX airguns, high-end precision air rifles produced by craftsmen in Sweden.
Adult precision air rifles have married physics and engineering. In essence, airgun manufacturers have built a better mouse trap.
“It’s not the airgun you grew up with,” Bonar said.
The guns are quite sophisticated and house dozens of moving parts. Bonar recommends against novices taking the guns apart and putting them back together.
The last five to seven years has seen a remarkable spike in the popularity of airguns, Bonar told me, arguably drawn from a few circumstances.
“A lot of it had to do with the availability and cost of ammunition for powder burners,” Bonar said. “We went into a time during the last several years, where even trying to purchase .22 Long Rifle ammunition to plink in the backyard was practically nonexistent and impossible to find. The ammunition manufacturers really concentrated on certain calibers.
“The availability of ammunition was a key factor in the change; airguns all of the sudden became of interest. The recharge pneumatic airguns, while somewhat expensive on the front end with the gun itself, bulk gas bottles and optics, quickly becomes inexpensive when you’re shooting pellets and slugs and recharging your own gas.”
Bonar said that starter guns can be had for under $500, and those same guns can be filled with pressurized air from a foot pump, similar to what you use to fill bicycle tires.
Other gas cylinders can be recharged with a simple air compressor.
After the initial purchase, you could shoot all weekend for $20, which is roughly what the cost is for a tin of 300 match grade .177 caliber pellets.
Airgun pressure is usually measured in bar units, in which one bar is roughly equal to 14.5 pounds per square inch of pressure. The larger the pressure a gun can utilize, the faster the delivered foot-speed for projectiles, the flatter the trajectory, and there is also increased capacity for projectile size.
One nice feature for modern airguns is the ability to turn down that pressure, to safely shoot shorter distances or with less force. Many shooters did just that during the pandemic, turning down the power and shooting in their basements or backyards.
With so much adaptability within airguns, more options for shooting have evolved with the guns. More states are opening up shooting opportunities using air guns to a variety of game species, a change welcomed within the industry as shooters have shown responsibility.
Nearly all states allow the use of air rifles for varmint and furbearer hunting, and some states allow air rifles for upland bird and some species of big game hunting.
“More fish and game departments are learning that airguns are totally effective and ethical, and more and more states are expanding these shooting opportunities,” Bonar said.
Consider this: When many cities or states hire sharpshooters for nuisance wildlife, they are shooting air guns because of their precision, accuracy and their quiet report.
Bonar doesn’t see the end in sight for the rise in popularity of adult precision air rifles.
“They are beyond accurate,” he said. “These will outshoot about anything once you dial them in.”
For kids learning to shoot, air rifles are fantastic tools for getting kids into the sports. They are also a great way to return veterans suffering fom post-traumatic stress disorder to shooting.
We may all come full circle as shooters, from starting out on BB guns to coming back to precision air rifles for our hunting and shooting needs.
Last week at the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show, FX Airguns released their Panthera model, a purpose and design built competition rifle that can shoot slugs. The Panthera can group 10 shots inside of a nickel-sized spread at 100 yards.
Bonar said this air rifle will go head-to-head with a match grade .22 and win. Initial stock sold out immediately but more are being produced at Sweden factory.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
