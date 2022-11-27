Jeff and Mandy DeBuigne are bringing back a classic lure – the Goldfish. This year marks the 70th anniversary for the lure. For Minnesotans and Midwesterners at large, the name may not ring bells. But that’s going to change.
Al Stuart invented his Goldfish, originally called Stuart’s Goldfish, in the late 1940’s. His small, fish-shaped spoon really went big in 1952, when his Stuart’s Sports Shop in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts offered the lure and distributed it across the region, along with other product offerings.
By 1954, Stuart changed the lure’s name to Al’s Goldfish and partnered with Gadabout Gaddis of Bingham, Maine. Gaddis was an early innovator in outdoor television, and the Al’s Goldfish was shown catching fish in places all over the map on Gaddis’ pioneering television show The Flying Fisherman.
Gaddis would fly a single engine plane into wilderness areas and catch all sorts of fish, dubbing voiceovers later that produced shows that became like fishing stories that a neighbor might tell. The show’s format was immensely popular and Al’s Goldfish became a sponsor during the show’s rise. According to Mandy DeBuigne, as Gaddis’ show gained popularity, the networks wanted to know where the viewership was originating from. To answer the question, Gaddis’ show offered a free Al’s Goldfish Lure to anyone who would write in.
As letters and their home addresses poured in, the networks better understood their viewers and an entire audience was outfitted with lures. With the extra exposure, demand for the spoons exploded. Through the early 1970’s, Al’s Goldfish was selling over 1 million lures each year! When Al Stuart passed away, his family took on the business, before eventually selling the company. Al’s Goldfish Lure Company held strong as a cult classic in New England, but lost the traction it had gained across the country in the decades that followed.
The loss of reach and exposure was meaningful generationally; for some anglers who fished the lure, they knew its success from time fishing with their parents or grandparents. Other anglers grew up with no familiarity with the lure.
Anglers who used the lures know an Al’s Goldfish wobbles like an injured minnow, casts easily, and when dropped while vertical jigging shows off the perfect minnow profile. Al’s Goldfish reached a milestone in 2006 when it was named one of Field & Stream magazine’s 50 greatest lures of all time. One year later it was named one of Field & Stream’s 10 best trout lures of all time.
For the DeBuignes, leaving the corporate world and the rat race was their reason for moving to Maine and buying the Al’s Goldfish Lure company. Their passion for angling, their interest in the lure’s history of productivity, and producing an American made product were huge drivers. While other companies utilize overseas materials and labor assembly, Al’s Goldfish has remained an all American made product, a commitment Mandy DeBuignes says she and Jeff plan to honor as owners.
The DeBuignes are reinvesting into territorial expansion, capitalizing on popularity that has grown on the West Coast and Midwest, while still enjoying their success on the East Coast.
“We’ve got a lot of west coast anglers who send in big fish pictures,” Mandy said. “And while the Midwest folks didn’t grow up with Al’s, we’ve become very popular in a short amount of time.”
Al’s Goldfish Lure Company will be in attendance at next week’s St. Paul Ice Fishing Show.
Besides the original Al’s Goldfish, the company also offers other popular lures. The Helgy is a producer for bass and trout that looks just like a Hellgrammite complete with segmented bars and irregular perforated edges. The 49er is a casting and trolling spoon that dips and dodges. 49ers make great ice fishing spoons because of their erratic action produced by an inverted spoon body shape. The Water Witch looks a lot like an original Al’s Goldfish, but its peculiar humped shape gives it a remarkable wobble on retrieve. When dropped and jigged, it has an irresistible side to side flutter.
Mandy DeBuigne says that since she and Jeff took over in 2018, they’ve been amazed by all the stories they hear at sport shows and by the photos they’ve received of angler catches made on Al’s lures.
“We’ve seen it all. Bass, trout, northern, panfish. We have product testers all over the country giving us feedback,” Mandy said. “We heard from folks in Wisconsin and Minnesota that they love the 1 ounce Al’s Goldfish, but were losing muskies at the side of the boat. So we took that feedback and beefed up the hooks.”
Now you can find Northern edition Al’s Golfish up to one and a quarter ounces with either a treble hook or a single feather dressed hook. Mandy says she’s seen pretty much every sport fish in fresh water caught on an Al’s Goldfish, even a few catfish.
With all those lures, Jeff and Mandy must do a ton of fishing, right?
“Now we own a fishing lure company and never fish,” jokes Mandy about their family business.
As is often the case, fishing industry entrepreneurs pour their time into their company and the fishing has to wait for rare days off. After 70 years of tried-and-true results, Al’s Goldfish are still catching fish and growing a fanbase of anglers. You can find Al’s Goldfish online at alsgoldfish.com or in Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores.
