There are many places from which to enjoy the Gulf of Mexico.
South Padre Island, Texas, is popular. For folks that love coastal marshes, Louisiana is a destination. Florida sees visitors up and down its sandy, coastal communities.
Overlooked at times, are the gorgeous white-sand beaches of Alabama. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have been a drive-to destination for southeast U.S. residents looking to get away. As the word spreads about this wonderful place, the area is continuing to grow as a fly-and-drive destination from nearby Pensacola.
My wife suggested we check out Gulf Shores with another couple, bringing our sets of kids along. As always, fishing plays into the equation on these trips as I can’t pass up a chance to check out the local angling. In researching the trip, Alabama’s Gulf Shores had more fishing opportunity than I had imagined.
Visiting families and anglers will find lots of accommodation offerings, including rental homes, condominiums and hotels. Families enjoy the white-sand beaches and can see one of the largest concentrations of bottlenose dolphins on the planet in Mobile Bay.
Once I arrived in the area, I had a chance to visit with Randy Boggs, a longtime charter boat captain and Orange Beach resident. Boggs’ Reel Surprise charters specializes in fun, family fishing from charter and head boats, as well as maintaining a 54-slip marina. Randy has been charter fishing for 17 years and knows the area well.
“Orange Beach, Alabama, is the second closest port to the continental shelf on the entire Gulf Coast,” he said. “It’s about a 40-mile run from here to the edge where the deep water starts. You can be marlin and tuna fishing after a very short boat ride. We have a bunch of oil rigs located off of the Alabama coast, which are centrally located. We have yellowfin tuna that are here year-round and a seasonal bluefin tuna fishery. We get a spring tarpon migration, a good bunch of permit and pompano, a run of speckled trout and redfish, and tripletail spawning season is fantastic in Mobile Bay.”
The diversity of habitat and ideal merge of brackish Mobile Bay, the continental shelf and a productive inshore area makes Orange Beach and Gulf Shores a fishing destination. Boggs pointed out that the area has every kind of fishing imaginable – inshore fishing, fly fishing, kayak fishing, deep sea fishing, head boat fishing and ample opportunity to get fish from the beach or on any of the many public fishing piers in the area, most famously the Gulf Shores State Park pier that goes out a quarter-mile into the Gulf.
If there’s something you want to catch, you can do it in coastal Alabama.
One particularly fascinating part of the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach fishing scene is Alabama’s artificial reef program. Despite having the least amount of shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama has the most reefs.
“It’s really responsible for the fantastic red and vermillion snapper fishing we have and gray triggerfish,” Boggs said. “It’s some of the best bottom fishing in the United States. We have over 100 charter boats here that serve the Gulf side year-round.”
Boggs told me that Alabama has three reef building zones along their coast with 1,500 to 1,800 state-sponsored artificial reefs marked, with all coordinates available to the public. The Dauphin Island Estuarium noted the explosion of reef building in one of their displays with photos of surplus culvert pipes that were sunk in the 1950s and 140 M1 Abrams tanks that were sunk in the 1990s. Many Gulf states acquired surplus liberty ships of World War II vintage and began sinking them in 1974.
The often featureless areas of the flat and sandy Gulf became hotspots for reef-loving fish.
Down the road along Cotton Bayou in Orange Beach, just past Boggs’ Reel Surprise charters, is where I boarded Zeke’s Lady. The 58-foot vessel took us out through Perdido Pass about 15 miles to some marked reefs, chasing snapper and triggerfish with a good mix of folks on board ready to enjoy a day of fishing. Anglers drop a three-quarter-pound hunk of lead on monofilament to the bottom with a pair of circle hooks baited with squid chunks, all on a heavy-action rod and Penn level wind baitcast reel.
At the bottom, some 100 feet below the boat, schools of gray triggerfish, red snapper and vermillion snapper are quick to accept the baited offerings as the boat gently rolls on a mostly calm day. While it’s not fish after fish fast, it is enough action to keep the crew busy.
Those are the realities of any fishing trip, as weather and fish mood can be fickle. Because there are good, OK and poor days, visiting anglers are recommended to book multiple days on party boats to hedge some of the uncertainty. The inexpensiveness of the trips means booking a couple days won’t break the bank.
Our first spot brings up a mix of vermillion and red snapper. The red snapper season is closed until June 1, so all the reds are released. A few chunky fish are caught that would be good eating were the season open. One very large Amberjack is caught, along with some frisky bar jacks.
After we drift off the reef and the action slows, the captain motors a half-mile to a different reef. One the first drop, everyone is getting bites and fish. We stay on the fish for a good hour, bringing up a variety and slowly progressing on everyone’s 10-fish vermillion snapper limit. Eventually the mates and captain announce the filled tally, and we make a final move to search for some triggerfish.
We put in around 20 minutes on the final reef, hoisting one gorgeous triggerfish aboard and a mix of smaller grunts and squirrelfish.
It’s time to make the drive back, although one angler on the bow is hooked into a good fish while reeling in his bait for the last time. The fight goes on for about 10 minutes before the line goes slack. He pulls up a good-size red snapper head, cleanly bite off by a shark that had been holding onto the fish during the entire fight.
Gulf Shores and Orange Beach provided a wonderful family getaway before COVID-19 turned our country upside down. When the nation’s health is recovered and it’s time to travel, enjoy each other’s company,
and get in some leisure, look up the good folks in Alabama. The fishing and southern hospitality will bring me back.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
