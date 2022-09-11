Rumbling down a single lane, washed-out gravel road, we are perched high and overlooking a 1,000-foot sheer cliff that forms a valley wall along the Klutina River near Copper Center, Alaska.
It’s an early August morning during the scant hours of Alaskan nightfall; the second and final run of King salmon is nearing the season closure.
In a 1991 Ford Econoline Van with a blue suede interior and three full length windshield cracks, our group bounces along the mutually winding river and road to an eclectic mix of ambiance-setting classic rock, 1970’s hits, hip hop and contemporary bluegrass. A pair of fuzzy dice hangs off the rearview mirror to complete the look.
The van slows to a stop and the driver window rolls down in the darkness. Our driver and Copper River Guides fishing guide Josh Fog speaks while muting the music.
“Just listen to her!” he demands for a few moments in the silence.
He cranks the window back up, turns the music back on and we roll forth, starting our ascent down toward the river’s unimproved launch. While you don’t know if the van will start each morning, Fog tells me, once the wheels are in motion, then the good times are rolling.
The van comes to a stop a few songs later and we open the passenger side door after an hour of drive time. The door’s rolling wheels scrape along the railings half-filled with road gravel and worn river pebbles.
The tops of the innermost driver side seats are stained red in the light of headlamps, the color of preserved spawn sacks where fishing rods have been laid for many King salmon seasons.
Seven life jackets, two coolers, two radios, two heavy duty workbench-style fishing tool boxes littered with dents, scuffs, and kitschy fishing stickers of various origin, and 10 heavy action spinning rods, pre-rigged, are pulled out of the van’s rear doors.
A pair of heavy duty inflatable rafts are pulled off the flatbed snowmobile trailer and given a few final pumps of air to the drainable floor. Bladders are emptied, waders are pulled snug, and any dreariness of 1 a.m. alarm clocks is offset by the caffeine of black, drip filter coffee and the adrenaline of anticipation.
Named by the Alaskan native Ahtna people, Klutina means “glacier river.” The Klutina is incredibly fast, traveling at 14 mph. It is also a dangerous river, with Class III rapids that should only be traversed by skilled and experienced jet boaters and rafters.
During it’s 63-mile course from the Chugach Mountains to the Copper River, it travels through undulating black spruce forests and large, layered variable size substrate cliff faces, commonly forming braided channels that return to a single channel and clear large boulders.
Fog and fellow guide Blake Yorde are soon loading gear and pushing out the rafts, eager to start the descent downstream.
“We’ll make a few stops along the way,” Fog says, “but the best stuff is on the downstream end. Most of the fish are still holed up down there.”
Fog positions me and friend Joe Baures on the padded forward seat and we’re off in the darkness. Pivoting and turning, Fog is working to minimize splashing and keep us in the main current.
Twenty minutes in, we land just right through a set of rapids and a stream of cold water hits my face and stocking hat. Rather than scorn the errant splash, I’m reveling in the alertness it provides and the contrast to my warm body.
I’m here, mindfully fishing this beautiful river in a place others would give much to be. I’ll soak it all in, frigid river splashes included.
Fog’s experience on the oars shows. The Klutina is a challenging river, but Fog’s navigation makes it seem easy.
While on other streams, a few corrections with the oars helps keep the course.
On the Klutina, “you really have to push and pull on the oars,” Fog says. “You point your bow at an obstacle and try to pull away from it. The current is going to take you no matter what.”
Fog jams his oar, but skillfully swings it clear of himself and his client’s heads.
“I’ve seen it happen. People take an oar handle to the head. It’s not pretty. You have to be really careful and keep your head on a swivel because you never know what you might jam on.”
We drift down for 45 minutes before pulling onto a gravel bar on the end of a straightaway. Now comes the angling tutorial from Josh.
We are drifting cured salmon egg spawn sacks buoyed off the bottom by spherical colored floats on heavy duty snelled hooks, attached to leaders with hollow pencil lead crimped on the palomar knot tag end weighing in anywhere from ½ an ounce to two ounces, all adjusted according to the needs of depth and current.
Bottom contact and feel is critically important, as is doing your best to high stick through sections, drop rod tips or open the bail to give line when the depth drops or you enter a hole. Any irregularity should bring a hookset, either resulting in a fish or a snag in boulder-lined sections of the river.
Fog’s day job teaching skills come in handy when instructing new anglers but he’s quick to praise our familiarity with bottom fishing, a translatable skill most Midwestern walleye anglers have developed.
“Try dropping down on the end of that run. There’s a small hole there and they love to sit in that spot,” Fog tells me.
I drop my rod tip where the current isovels meet and the backeddy lines belie the hole. On my second cast, the line loads heavy.
I swing upward and hook a fish for a few seconds before it’s gone.
I’ve forgotten to drop my rod to the side to keep side pressure, rather than up where the hook is more easily pulled out. I’ll have to forget the error and move on.
There aren’t as many Kings in the Klutina this year as in other years, a product of population fluctuations as well as the impact of commercial netting harvest. Still, there are enough to get more chances.
Joe misses a fish upstream of me some time later and we’re off to a poor start. We work the seams over a few times before Josh decides it’s time to move on to another spot.
Fog has guided in Alaska for a decade. A social studies teacher in Pinedale, Wyoming, for the rest of his year, he guides fly anglers in Wyoming but comes back to Alaska in late July to catch the end of the King salmon season.
“It’s kind of funny,” he says admiring some angling irony. “I fish with very serious fly anglers all summer in Wyoming and we carefully handle and release our fish with wet hands, work the fish quickly, and use special rubber landing nets. Then I come up here and we are clubbing the first good King salmon we see.”
The Klutina is subject to a one fish bag limit. Fog, Yorde and the rest of the fishing guides can’t stay away. The fishing is too good, the place too beautiful, the setting too unique.
“Everyone keeps coming back for all the same reasons,” Josh says. “To share the same stories, to bring up all the memories. Working up here is so immersive. There’s no distractions, there’s nothing else to do. Salmon fishing here provides a challenge; it’s dynamic. You always have your work cut out for you. It’s a blast to dive deep into it and try and solve the puzzle every day.”
With the late summer King salmon season running for just under five weeks, including three weeks of peak run, and such a long wait for the season to return, the guides take no days off. Even when they don’t have clients, they’ll often tag along for support, or even to catch a fish or two themselves.
Being on the water each day is valuable for learning and seeing where the fish are hanging.
Fog pulls up to another gravel bar and we’re fishing in short order. It doesn’t take long and we’re getting pick ups, but a couple more Kings come unbuttoned.
We even see a couple salmon breach along the seams at the tip of the gravel bar. The Kings are blushing pink and red, just starting to lose their chrome and silver sea-run colors and turning bright crimson as they near their spawning home waters.
These remarkable fish spawn in late summer and early fall and then die, nourishing the streams and wildlife with flesh and nutrients. Their offspring hatch through the winter and spend their first season in the river before heading out to the ocean to feed.
Most fish return to spawn at age 4, but some can be as old as 7 before returning to complete their life cycle.
Breaking a small lull, Baures hooks a fish and trained by defeat, turns his rod. It’s a mad dash to position him along the gravel bar and get the net.
The salmon pulls line off the reel handily before it turns upriver and works close. After a few short runs, it’s near shore and in the net.
Baures is on the board with a gorgeous female King salmon.
The lesson is obvious. Be patient and attentive and your number will be called.
We settle in and fish as the time passes. We take breaks from the fishing, for mental clarity, as well as to give time for fish to move and fill in pocket waters and seams.
Fog builds a fire. Despite long underwear, waders and a jacket, the wind still brings a chill as it starts to pick up.
I’ll take some comfort in the heat emanating from the fire as well as the resiliency symbolism. It may be a harsh, wild and pristine environment, but a little fire keeps an angler in the hunt.
Scattered rocks, cobble and driftwood lie askew on the point bar. Cloven hoof tracks wind across the upstream section. Bears don’t fish here very often because of the speed and intensity of the water, but moose make crossings in shallow water areas like this riffle and gravel bar combination with great frequency.
I return to fishing, and Baures and I work the primary and secondary seams over a few more time before Fog has an idea. He’ll put us on the high bank where we can work the azure gray waters of the downstream end a little better.
We motor over, offload and bushwhack the high bank to make room to cast and stick our way down.
I cast out and tick, tick, tick my way downstream. Again, I repeat the endeavor, choosing a new lane and seam to explore.
Somewhere in the transitional vacuum of conscious attention and rhythmic casting flow, on some uncounted cast number, the bait hangs funny. My brain fires on the subtle clue and I set the hook.
The rod loads and a huge King boils forward.
“Fish on!” I holler at Fog.
I’m side-arming the rod, directing the fish toward our bank and trying to minimize the chance of the hook pulling free.
The power of the fish is incredible. It heads downriver with ease, my spinning reel drag singing loudly.
For perspective, the 80-pound braided mainline is connected to the reel and the drag is cinched down so tightly you cannot pull line off the spool by hand.
Such a tight drag is necessary to drive home the hook on a fish with a tough and bony mouth, yet when hooked these fish still take drag like it is no sweat.
The fish is cruising easily with my line before I add a little more drag by palming the reel. I finally turn the fish and get him headed back my way.
I stay with him and battle for a few more minutes before he’s had enough and is hanging near our high bank. A few of the fallen trees and brush limbs are concerning me should the beast come alive again, but Fog is quick to angle down and scoop the gasping fish.
A big, hook-jawed male greets me. He was worth the wait, a thick fish that ends up being the largest of the trip, a bit under 40 pounds. We fill out our license information to validate our catch; the Klutina is a one King salmon per day bag limit.
We fish on to a few more bites and a couple more King salmon catches that were released before the morning burns away and the day catches up to us. We move locations once more, dropping down to a straightaway run with some boulders and slack “frog water,” but the final spot does not produce a fish.
An epic day ends with a short ride back to camp, dropping fish off at the processor, and a retreat to bed to catch up on missing sleep.
Part whitewater rafting adventure, part trophy fishing trip, Klutina River King salmon fishing with Copper River Guides and Fog was an incredible experience with memories that will always bring me back to the wild Alaskan frontier.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.