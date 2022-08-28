A little adventure does wonders for the rut of mundane adult responsibilities.
My first fishing trip to Alaska, completed earlier this month, was a handful of years in the making.
Tapping into a 15-year friendship with a sparkplug of a guy and a heck of a fisherman, I jumped into the fray with my buddy Jordan Korzenowski. His excitement for adventures, previous experience in Alaska and experience as a Fish North MN Lake Superior charter boat captain helped make the trip a resounding success in every leg of the journey.
Fishing in Alaska is all about timing. Alaska has five species of Pacific salmon, with three being highly coveted by anglers. All five species have different timing of their spawning migration, variable by location and independent of each other.
The last run of all the salmon species are coho, or silver salmon. Coho are excellent tablefare and unlike other spawning salmon that are often singularly focused with finding spawning locations, cohos hit lures during their spawning run and hit them hard.
All Pacific salmon are semelparous, meaning that they die immediately after spawning. There is beauty and purpose in their death, as their bodies nourish the streams the salmon run into and the wildlife that live there.
Our group enjoyed fantastic fishing throughout the various legs of our trip and used our off days to travel and rest.
The rigors of 1 a.m. alarm clocks catch up to the hardiest of anglers. You must be serious about your fishing to rise that early on a vacation!
Our group’s intent was to target sockeye salmon, then fish for chinook salmon, before finishing with a saltwater trip near the end of our excursion.
On our last rest day, we indulged our adventurous sides. Reports were that silver salmon were just starting to show up in streams. It was early but there should be fresh fish coming in.
An obvious river on the map made sense based on our location. A fishing guide friend gave some access advice, but did warn that the area was very “bear-y.”
So with some purpose, we jumped in the rental pickup and traveled down a single lane, pothole filled gravel road to a dead end that connected to a walk-in trail on public lands.
Joe Baures led our group down the trail with holstered .45 magnum on his chest. Korzenowski, myself, and Adam Montividas followed in step, weaving through the alder thickets that reminded us all of northern Minnesota trout streams.
Ripe salmonberry and squashberry lined the path. Halfway through the trail, we were forced to make a decision: turn back or continue on. A big bear track confronted us in the mud, fresh from some point in the day as it had rained the night before.
Our group had a somewhat hesitant consensus to continue forward, but not without making a constant racket of short whistles and serenades of “Hey Bear.” No man nor beast would be startled by our noisy quartet traipsing down the path.
Eventually, we reached the slate gray river’s edge and worked our way up to a feeder tributary running clear. Slowly our team spread out, leapfrogging each other to upstream waters.
High tide arrived at 1 p.m., and by the time we reached the clear water creek, it was 2 p.m.
Pink salmon worked upstream in pairs and small binds. Occasionally a silver salmon would course through.
Greedy for new water, I kept pushing forward to a point that fed down to a pool. Swinging an egg-sucking leech streamer, I drifted the bait through the pool for a steady 10 minutes.
Just as I was tiring of the exercise, I saw a salmon charge the bait and engulf it.
I set the hook and battled. The fish ran up to a pool.
I jumped off the point and followed it upstream, wading behind at a distance.
Just as quickly, it turned and ran downstream.
I tightened down the drag, stopped it, and turned it back upstream. It ran toward me and up, then reversed course and eventually shook the hook. I audibly welped and winced!
It may have been inevitably lost, since I left the group who possessed our landing net, but it still stung.
Where there is one fish there must be more!
I returned to the point and kept working it over. Fifteen minutes passed with no action when I could scarcely make out my name being called.
I answered back but heard nothing but the rush of the water trickling by. I wandered back downstream a few bends and found the rest of the group also swinging flies through shaded alder overhangs.
“We heard something moving in the bush,” Korzenowski said, “and figured we’d better know where you were or get us all back together.”
I told the group about my lost salmon. Korzenowski explained that he’d caught a couple fish here, releasing a large fish but keeping another for the night’s meal.
A few more minutes passed and Korzenowski got hot.
“Another one!” he announced as a silver screamed off downstream, pulling drag.
Montividas and Baures hooked into fish in their spots as well. Korrzenowski landed some more.
We took turns netting fish before it became obvious what we had. Korzenowski had locked into an exquisite hole bunched into a series of holes overlaid with alder; these were ideal lies he found with his experience reading water.
Soon we were taking turns swinging through the spot. It never took more than a few casts, and a fresh silver salmon was locked in.
The ideal intersection of time and space played out; the bulk of high tide salmon were just reaching us and were all funneling through this ideal pool that served as a holding point.
Many times, do-it-yourself bushwhacking results in blanks and hard luck. There are no guarantees of success.
But when it does work out, it’s all the more rewarding.
This time was no exception, as we all had our doubts as to if it would work out or if we might stumble into some trouble.
With fish for the table and a group story to tell, we journeyed back out down the muddy path, picking and eating salmonberries, serenading bears, all giddy that Alaska had provided her bounty yet again.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
