Imagine showing up to a fishing lake, gazing around on the ice, and no one looked like you.
You walk through the front door of a sporting goods store and again, no one looks like you.
Paging through a catalog of the largest outdoor sports retailer, you don’t see a single photo of someone who looks like you dressed in camouflage, making casts from a boat or smiling with a big fish.
Subconsciously or consciously, it’s unnerving. As a potential consumer, seeing zero ethnic representation is marketing that misses the mark. And for the larger outdoors community, it is a challenge and an impediment to the idea that the outdoors is welcome to everyone.
Seeing few or no Asian-Americans represented in outdoors marketing or as prominent players in the Minnesota outdoors social media scene was reason enough for Twin Cities outdoorsmen Andrew Choe, Danny Vue, and Mao Lee to form the trio “KnockOutDoors.”
“Our name is about ‘knocking down doors,’” Choe said. “Just get out there, have fun, and show that the outdoors is for everyone.”
The group really didn’t know each other at first, but came together with similar interests and shared passion for the outdoors.
Choe and Lee knew each other from a Hmong Ice Fishing Facebook page. Vue and Lee knew each other from competing in J.Loj, a Hmong bass fishing tournament that is a play on words. J.Loj is short for “ntses loj,” or “big fish” in the Hmong language.
Choe asked Lee to be a part of a fledgling outdoor promotional group before the pair asked Vue to join.
A second meaning to the group’s name came from Vue, who would work third shift, then hit the water to fish, grab something to eat, and then “just knock out,” sleeping like a rock after working and playing hard.
“We’re not just about catching big fish or inflating egos,” Vue said, “We’re about having fun and helping brands grow in their exposure.”
Shortly after forming, the group approached Rogers-based ice fishing leader Clam Outdoors about joining the promotional staff.
“You could look up and down their Pro staff and see 300 white guys,” Choe said. “They’re all great people, but why not try to add a little diversity?”
The pitch was well received.
Clam’s Promotional Team Manager, Matt Johnson, added the group and they’ve brought their own passion, interest and creativity to digital promotion.
The KnockOutDoors team has worked with Clam for four years and is working on their second season as Sponsored Athletes for Scheels Eden Prairie. Two weeks ago, Choe landed on the cover of the 2023-2024 Minnesota Fishing Regulations Synopsis, quite an accomplishment for the team and for aspiring anglers looking up to the trio.
KnockOutDoors is working to make positive changes in outdoor spaces for Asian Americans, which includes a huge segment of Minnesotans including Hmong, Lao, Thai, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese. Choe is Korean, while Lee and Vue are of Hmong descent.
“There’s always a stigma of the Asian community,” Choe said. “We’re trying to increase awareness of who we are as anglers and people, trying to decouple fishing and harvest, show people we’re just as passionate about the outdoors as any group.”
Lee agrees: “There are stigmas attached, being Hmong, Karen, or just Asian in general. There are different perspectives and there are perceptions. We’re working on it, too. As new refugees come in, they may not be accustomed to the laws. It’s all teachable. We want to have an openness and understanding that KnockOutDoors is going to portray for the community that there are professional outdoors people, who respect the outdoors, and lead the way as role models. We want to build trust with everyone in the outdoors, Asian or not.”
Lee knows there are still gaps in treatment for Asian Americans in the outdoors.
“There are a lot of keyboard warriors out there,” Lee said, “people commenting about Asians and fish and wildlife overlimit cases. I think it’s important for everyone to keep some perspective. I can go into a Facebook group and see a group of guys spread out a limit of yellow perch on a table and read the comments. ‘Great job. Great day. Wow.’ But you don’t see the same reactions or comments for Asian folks. My hope is that someday we’re all treated the same way.”
Choe said that Asian Americans can be difficult to take on contemporary American culture. He said Asian Americans have similar values and beliefs, are very family-oriented, and tend to be quiet and reserved.
“Asian Americans don’t want fame and they don’t want to take unnecessary risks,” he said. “They enjoy their freedom and independence, so joining a group can be a big leap out of their comfort zone. We are hoping that over time, people can see us do this and that they will want to give it a try, too.”
Whether that try is getting out ice fishing for the first time or applying to join an outdoor company’s promotional team, Choe, Lee and Vue hope other anglers will be inspired to give the outdoors a try, no matter their race or culture.
“We just enjoy interacting with people, being fun and friendly, getting folks talking,” Choe said. “If you’re working at a store or a sports show, that’s how you build relationships and create lifetime customers. Saying ‘hi’ to a group of kids, asking where they are fishing — it all creates that bond.”
“Hmong means Free,” Vue said proudly of his culture.
Vue wears his Clam Pro Staff jersey with pride, coupled with a xauv necklace. The xauv necklace is a reminder of the enslavement and eventual freedom of the Hmong people.
“My culture is who we are, where we came from,” Vue said. “Hmong refers to the people who settled in the mountainous area of Burma, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. We hunted, we fished, we raised crops, we lived off the land. We stick with our families through thick and thin.”
Vue sees cultural shifts that honor the past and see a bright future for Hmong descendants.
“We are the last descendants of our people with a connection to living in both worlds — immigrants from the old life back home and new generations in Minnesota,” Vue said. “For many Hmong, it is a sign of respect to not look at someone in the eye. But as Americans, it’s the complete opposite. You’re treated as being very shy if you don’t look someone in the eye.”
Vue wants to show others that sharing the outdoors with others on social media — catching fish, hunting, spending time outdoors — is not a form of boasting that his culture condemns, but rather a way to share that passion with others in a modern digital world.
“I think if we can do it, anyone can do it,” he said. “As a former salesman, I can tell you that people need to believe in you to buy you. We want to show the new generation the way.”
Lee has heard from young people who look up to him as a leader in the outdoors space.
“KnockOutDoors has led a big change in the dynamic of seeing other Asian Americans in the outdoors,” he said. “I don’t want to make it seem like I’m the next great thing or my head is too big. The Asian community can see what is possible. They can see themselves out there fishing, them being a brand representative, see people that look like them on advertisements.
“I literally got a text message with a picture from a cousin of mine, of my face on a Clam Kenai Pro fish house. My nephew tells me, ‘Uncle Mao, all my friends know you!’ Or my son Connor hearing from classmates that his dad is famous. We’ve opened doors.”
“My father used to tell me, ‘son, your hair is black,’” Choe said. “It was a reminder of my Asian roots and to never forget where I came from. Our people grinded, they came here with nothing, got educated, saved up their money, grinded some more, and now third- and fourth-generation Asian-Americans are living at a comfortable stage. It really came from the sacrifices of previous generations.”
Asian-Americans in fishing is going to continue to grow in Minnesota.
“I see a lot of Asians who are fishing together, pooling their funds to buy good gear,” said Choe.” It’s always been a friends-and-family event, to go out fishing or hunting. We never thought we’d buy boats or be big players, but now today we are.”
Choe, Vue, and Lee can all point to a contemporary as a pioneer for Asian Americans in the outdoors in Minnesota: Kee Kong.
“Seeing him in an Ice Force Suit, that was the first time we saw something like that in our community,” Lee said. “He was the guy at Joe’s Sporting Goods in St. Paul. There were a lot of people coming into that store to find him.”
One generation earlier, Ted Takasaki lit up walleye fishing tournament weigh-ins and made a career in the fishing industry. His career trajectory likely sparked the angling interest of those who looked up to him.
So what is the legacy that KnockOutDoors wants to leave?
“We want to get kids outside and we want to educate and teach others,” Lee said. “There’s room for a new generation to get off the video games and get out hunting and fishing. Now we are seeing it — a multigenerational connection to time outdoors. It’s sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, grandpas and grandmas, everyone is getting outdoors.”
