Contemporary avid hunters driving across Minnesota often ponder what once was on the landscape — what the prairie looked like before it met the ploughshare, what the wetland complexes of the state looked like before they met the dragline, or what the Big Woods looked like before the crosscut saw.
Avid hunters romanticize this period of presettlement knowing that fish and game were almost entirely unexploited. If a time machine was possible, the wish of many a sportsman would be to see the American frontier and with it the amazing abundance of wild animals.
For those curious hunters, a recently published book gives a glimpse into the times and places of a much wilder Minnesota. “Hunting Adventures on the Minnesota Frontier” by Tom Landwehr is a collection of 27 tales from locations across Minnesota during the last half of the 19th century, with photographs from the era, used with permission from the Minnesota Historical Society.
You’ll hear about the endless cacophony of birds using Minnesota’s famous Heron Lake, hunting parties stepping out of the darkness of the Big Woods and into the sunshine of the prairie full of prairie chickens near Glencoe, getting lost in tall wild rice on an oxbox of the Minnesota River near Shakopee, tracking deer in the snow near Aitkin, or going on upland and waterfowl hunts in Kandiyohi county.
Landwehr has spent nearly his entire career in natural resource conservation, working for government and nonprofit organizations. Most outdoor readers will recognize him as the former Department of Natural Resources commissioner through the end of 2018.
He was born into, in his words, “an outdoors-oriented” family. He grew up hunting and fishing and aspired to a career in wildlife management. He began working for the Minnesota DNR after completing his Master’s Degree at the University of Minnesota. After a period as wildlife manager in Madison, he began as the wildlife manager in Owatonna and purchased a home in Northfield.
During his time in Northfield, he read a story excerpted from “Forest and Stream” magazine that recalled a duck hunt in Shakopee from the late 1870s. Familiar with the location, Landwehr’s mind was sparked toward seeking out similar stories from this time period. He discovered that the Carleton College library had an entire collection of “Forest and Stream” on microfiche. In 1989, Landwehr began his labor of love — searching for hunting stories from “Forest and Stream,” which merged in 1930 with “Field and Stream”, the classic outdoor magazine still in print today. He printed off the pages and transcribed them to electronic format.
The collections were put on hold as Landwehr’s children were born, he changed jobs, and the family moved. Landwehr replaced computers three or four times, but kept his word-processed documents updated. “It’s a miracle I didn’t lose them,” Landwehr said.
In early 2019, nearly 30 years after starting to amass the collection of stories, he was suddenly without a job. Mark Dayton’s two terms as governor came to a close, Dayton did not seek re-election, and Landwehr was out after eight years as the commissioner of Minnesota DNR. He finally had some down time.
“In January I was out of a job and had planned to do lots of ice fishing,” Landwehr said. “But it was cold in January, and then we got all that snow in February. After sitting at home for a little while, I picked up my computer, finished putting the book together, and sent it off to a printer.”
In six weeks, Landwehr’s book was finally complete, 30 years later. By March, he was starting up as the executive director of Save the Boundary Waters.
Most recollections of Minnesota in presettlement times came from party explorations, not dedicated hunting trips. Hunting, as sport or leisure, really wasn’t accessible to many at first during this era.
“The railroads came in during the 1800s,” Landwehr said. “It then became possible for people to come from the east coast or Chicago to go hunting. As the frontier was being settled, the mostly well-to-do sportsmen from the east coast had the means to travel the railroad and come out to hunt. After getting off the railroad, they could hire a wagon and pay for room and board. And they were doing it for sport, not for food. Hunting at this point was for the aristocrats, it wasn’t Joe down the street shooting some ducks.”
One interesting observation, made poignant in the book’s last selected text, is the loss of game that was occurring by the end of the century.
“In that period of time, 1850-1900, the mentality went from ‘we’re just going to go out and shoot everything we can, it’s good sport, and that which we don’t eat, we’ll put it in a barrel and ship it out east and somebody else will eat it’ to the last 10 years of that time frame where there was this very public concern about what was happening to wildlife,” Landwehr said. “We think of the late 1800s as ‘back in the good old days,’ but back then they were already worried about decimating wildlife populations, and in fact, they were.
“Readers will notice that in all these stories, there is no mention of bison and no mention of passenger pigeons. Both of those species fundamentally disappeared in a very short period of time. ... Basically, we went from having likely record high populations of North American wildlife in the early 1800s before European settlement to the last 50 years of the decade where people were concerned about losing wildlife and forming conservation ethics. To see that much abundance of wildlife disappear that quickly with that relatively few number of people is stunning.”
Landwehr provided counterbalance to the wanton take that happened post-settlement.
“When you think of the what we have today — the regulations that have been put in place, hunting switching from a subsistence activity to more lifestyle-based, and the fact that many wildlife populations have been recovered ... it is remarkable that we have such a robust opportunity to hunt,” he said. “It is a reminder that this is something we have worked for, we have spent a century-and-a-half working, trying to get back to a place where we can enjoy these resources. Absent good wildlife management, we would be without any opportunity at all.”
As you dig into the stories, it’s hard to imagine the great changes that have happened in Minnesota over 150 years and the impacts, both good and bad, to wildlife. The places you roam — your deer stand, your favorite duck hunting marsh, the patches of grass you push each fall hoping for a good flush — these are all places where others have walked before you.
“I remember when Lamprey Pass Wildlife Management Area near Forest Lake was being acquired,” Landwehr said. “Carroll Henderson, longtime wildlife biologist for Minnesota DNR, was doing some work on the site and while digging found some brass shotgun shells, the same used at the turn of the 20th century. Here we are today hunting this spot, and someone else was here before us. If we kept digging, I’d bet we’d find more. It’s fascinating to think that hotspots today were someone else’s in the past. We may think it’s our secret spot, but it may have been hunted 150 years ago or 1,000 years ago.”
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
