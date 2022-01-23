As I open the door and step out, the cold takes my breath away.
The night was supposed to reach single digits but will drop to nearly 30 below Fahrenheit. The first breath is so contrastingly cold that it stings the nose, mouth, trachea and lungs.
It’s as if the air tastes different, harsh and metallic.
After a few inhalations, my body adjusts and the breathes are not so surreal.
The skies have cleared and the full moon has risen, shining as brightly tonight as it will all year. Stars and constellation arrangements seems to pop forward from the sky. Moonbeams reflect off a three-foot blanket of snow out over the lake.
Flower beds, benches, patio furniture, upturned boats and canoes, and dock sections are all covered in snow, like a white comforter blanket stretched tight over everything in sight.
Unmarred by footprints and surrounded by silence, the scene is gorgeous. A paintchip-flecked and rusty old dial thermometer is nailed to a long-standing jackpine tree; just as a broken clock is right twice a day, this wrecked instrument is correct on occasion in spring and summer months.
Tonight, it is woefully inaccurate of true temperature by nearly 80 degrees.
I walk slowly down the wooden steps, carefully stepping down on snow and ice and careful to not slip and fall.
This place, a family multi-bedroom log cabin with an apartment built on top of a two-car garage, had year-round residents for 25 years but now sees visitors only on special occasion.
It is genuinely body-numbing cold, but tolerable for short intervals since there is no wind on this calm night. I walk down the driveway to where it meets the gravel road, soaking in the ambiance and transfixed in the beauty. The snow is so cold that each step produces an audible squeak.
Where aspen leaves shimmered in summer and fall in a slight breeze, I see empty skinny trees, their white and gray trunks lining up in shadows and moonlight.
Boulders are strewn across this spot, calved from bedrock granite. Tonight, these large rocks are hiding their slate gray colors and the variety of green, gray and orange lichens and mosses they sport.
Winter’s landscape goes to black, white and gray, drab perhaps by comparison to the other seasons but just as spectacular in its own way.
The woods are silent, but there are tracks here from critters frolicking in the daytime.
Red squirrels visit pinecone stashes, hares and rabbits come out to find bark to browse upon, and a red fox prowls mice and voles moving under the snow.
Ten miles down the road, large hoof prints cross the county road into a thicket of fir and cedar. Some forlorn moose crossed from a frozen boggy swamp into a higher elevation thick stand of trees.
Somewhere nearby, I imagine the black bear I spied walking the road near daybreak on an early June morning is deep in slumber of hibernation, avoiding the temperature dearth of winter.
A ruffed grouse graced me with its presence before sundown in the late afternoon hours, flying up into a tall aspen tree to fill its crop with buds. The puffy bird hopped from limb to limb like a tightrope walker, picking the buds as it went before departing at last light to find a pocket of snow to burrow into for the night.
It’s hard for me to imagine, in temperatures this cold, how these animals survive in such an extreme environment.
Take away the gasoline, natural gas, electricity, fancy clothing and modern conveniences like pantry, refrigeration and freezer for myself and the rest of the family, and we’d struggle to live in such an unforgiving place.
We are dependents; the animals, independents.
It’s too cold to linger in thought; the chill pervades body and mind quickly. The woods and I will wait for another time when the moon shines bright and full, the air is crisp, and snow envelopes the landscape.
I retreat up the steps and back into the apartment to tend the fire. The old iron woodstove burns split aspen slowly into the night, lighting up the facing wall in faint orange light. Occasional knots spark and pop, breaking the silence.
A ceiling fan pushes the heat down, accessory baseboard heaters supplement the effort, and insulation in the walls keeps the room toasty warm.
Outside the walls of the apartment, it’s intimidatingly cold and harsh. But this too shall pass for man and beast.
Hal Borland once said that no winter lasts forever and no spring skips its turn.
It’s a great reminder to endure stress, conflict and burden, and better days, warm spring days, are a hope and promise for all of us.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
