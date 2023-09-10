Starting Saturday, bowhunters in Minnesota for the first time will be allowed to use crossbows as legal weapons during the archery season, a departure from previous years when only those over the age of 60 or with a medical exemption could use the weapon.
As has been observed in other states that legalized crossbows for deer hunting, reaction to the change in the bowhunting community was polar.
Some critics of the change are concerned about impacts to deer populations, competition for hunting or on certain bucks, and perceived fair chase. Crossbows have modest speed and effective distance advantages over traditional longbows or compound bows.
Most archery hunters don’t seem to care while some are quite happy with the change.
If our Midwestern neighbors Wisconsin and Missouri are any indication, concerns over impacts to deer populations will be minimal.
Todd Froberg, Minnesota DNR’s Wildlife Big Game Program Coordinator, noted that license sales in states that allowed crossbow use during deer archery seasons saw a 10% to 15% increase in participation.
As of the past week, advance sale of archery deer tags was up 10% over the previous year, but could increase more by the time the season opens.
“Adding crossbows has had a negligible effect on harvest in other states,” Froberg said. “There were maybe a few percentage-point increases in harvest. However, since Minnesota is a one buck state and Wisconsin and Missouri are multiple buck states, we may not even see the small increase in harvest those states have seen. You might see earlier harvest in the season or earlier buck harvest.
“But what we will see will mirror the trends of deer management nationally. You can give people tons of opportunity, increase days and limits, but the average hunter nationally is taking 1.2 deer. There’s only so much room in the freezer and so many days off.”
The biggest benefit for Minnesota archers, and also observed at a national level, is more opportunity for archery deer hunters using crossbows, especially for youth, senior and female hunters. Froberg said Minnesota hunters should expect to see the proportion of people using crossbows vs. vertical bows to increase over time.
But, Forberg cautioned, a small bump in participation probably won’t change total archery tag sales.
“On our firearms deer tag sales,” he said, “we see a consistent decline of 1-2% each year. With archery, we had a bump in sales during COVID, but it’s been pretty steadily around 102,000 tags. That’s good news from a deer management perspective if archery is holding strong while we’re losing hunters in other areas.”
Some deer hunters have questioned why the DNR did not institute a separate season for crossbows.
The reason for folding crossbows into the archery season has to do with the statutory change that occurred in the last legislative session. Minnesota Statute 97B.037 allows for the use of crossbows during the respective archery season.
The simple change in language was prescriptive of what would be allowed and when.
In DNR proposed rulemaking changes, the agency must collect public input. With a legislative change, state laws are revised, amended and adopted.
The DNR, Forberg explained, has taken a neutral stance on crossbows but will monitor what happens as more crossbows are brought into the deer woods.
“There are always strong opinions about crossbow use,” Froberg said. “Hardcore bowhunters worry about competition for hunting or more pressure on bucks. There will be hunter surveys to get at hunter behavior that will be part of a report due to the legislature in two years. We’ll survey hunters on hunt quality, harvest, how many people are switching over to crossbows, and more.”
As hunters take to the woods next Saturday to kick off the first of Minnesota’s fall deer hunting seasons, they should take time to read the latest on rule changes as well as consulting deer permit area maps to know what can be harvested.
One change that takes effect this fall is that ground blinds placed on public lands require blaze orange coverage on the top of the blind for safety purposes.
Hunters and deer enthusiasts should take note on deer feeding and attract bans that are organized by county. Those feeding and attractant bans are in result to chronic wasting disease (CWD) observations.
Hunters in or near CWD zones should make a plan for CWD testing. Opening weekend firearms deer hunters in CWD zones are required to provide or submit deer for testing; during other times of year it’s a good idea to have your harvested deer tested.
Archery hunters wanting to test deer have a few options of either visiting a local Area DNR Wildlife office or turning in a mail-in kit. Minnesota DNR’s website has instructions and videos for taking lymph node samples.
Froberg has a few tips for those venturing out next Saturday.
“Most of the state is in drought,” he reminded hunters. “Acorns have been falling with an above average crop this year. If you’re wondering where to start your hunt, focus on oak ridges and utilize water for early season success.”
