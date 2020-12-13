It’s funny the impact ice has on the angling psyche.
For non-hunting anglers, the fall months have been an opportunity to enjoy falling temperatures and the same terrific angling opportunities experienced in the spring.
For hunters, there is often a disconnect at the end of summer as angling gets interrupted by upland, waterfowl, deer and other hunting seasons. Once those seasons end, it’s a mad scramble of non-hunting and hunting anglers to the first safe ice.
Even though good fishing still is available right up to freeze up, there are lots of folks hoping the weather cools off and lakes are capped with a handful of inches of clear, strong ice. There’s something about that ice that anglers desire; many won’t sit in a boat on a 35-degree day in late November, but they’ll bundle up with spud bar in tow and putter about on first ice seeking fish in the same temperatures. Humans are bizarre creatures.
I’m amazed that there isn’t more angling tourism to Minnesota for ice fishing. There is some, to be sure. A few writing colleagues of mine south of the Mason-Dixon line have ventured north on media trips or used their own connections to experience the fun of pulling in fish through an eight-inch hole. There’s something mystical about the ambiance of it all.
If you’re a good open water angler, you can leave your home waters and travel in any direction and catch fish, but only a subset of your knowledge and experience is applicable to ice angling. You have to have a different plan of attack, different equipment and a different set of skills honed to situational ice angling.
The scarcity of opportunity in a limited geographic range that gets seasonal ice cover means only a subset of the world’s anglers get to experience it. But for those that enjoy it, it’s a happy occasion to see it come and to walk on water all over again.
Upper Red Lake is still the go-to first ice destination. Located far enough north that it’s usually bathed in cool air by the end of November, its shallow nature means it grows ice in a hurry and has an abundant population of eager walleyes for folks willing to put in the time.
While the idiosyncrasies of where snow does and does not accumulate across Minnesota can sometimes drive fishing pressure due to the variability of access and lake traveling conditions, Red is usually a good bet for early ice success before it too is slave to the whims of snowfall distribution that comes as winter progresses.
This year, ice set up reasonably well by December’s first weekend while most of the southern two-thirds of the state still had open water or insufficient ice. The resulting mob of anglers descending on Upper Red was a predictable result.
While some fear for the sustainability of the resource, know that Upper Red is managed with an expectation that winter angling harvest will be high, particularly at first ice.
The lake is managed between the state and Red Lake Band of Ojibwe tribe in a way that carefully monitors the reproductive capability of the walleye population; the ebbs and flows of this population is managed with higher and lower bag limits for state anglers.
This year, for example, anglers can keep three walleyes with only one more than 17 inches. Other years, the bag limit has been four fish with different size regulations on the bag.
On the heels of an overfished population collapse in the 1990s, the lake has rebounded nicely, and state and tribal leaders have worked well to ensure a historical fishery collapse is not repeated.
It seems that another week of cold temperatures will be needed to produce safe ice in the Mankato area. I heard of a few folks fishing on Mills Lake with thin ice and a few walleyes being caught; I’m hoping that by next weekend there is enough ice to get in a little fishing before the holidays are upon us.
Once safe ice is here, I’ll be mixed in with the ice-angling degenerates, looking for the next fish to fool and pull up an eight-inch hole.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
