I don’t always need a rod or a gun in my hand to enjoy myself outdoors, although I’ll readily admit to my hunting and angling predispositions.
As much as I lean into my Neanderthalic hunt, fish and gather tendencies, I enjoy with great frequency many non-consumptive outdoor experiences.
Hunting, fishing and foraging are a tremendous motivation to get outdoors, but a bike ride beyond city limits, taking a stroll through a nature center, or a simple walk through a city park are the kind of routine activities that provide a connection to the outdoors and encourage healthy living by building these experiences into habits.
I really believe that indulging in little forays into nature on a daily basis help give us all a connection to the places we live or visit.
As a parent, connecting kids to the outdoors is especially important. Richard Louv wrote Last Child in the Woods in 2005. In it, Louv connects the work of scholars into the psychological and physical health challenges of child development in the absence of connection to nature.
Our kids spend more time indoors, on screens, and have disassociated with the natural world, leading to myriad health issues like obesity, attention deficit disorder, depression and low creativity, among others.
Our kids are, as Louv put it, suffering from Nature Deficit Disorder.
A child born in the United States since Last Child in the Woods was published is now graduating high school, has lived through the rise, prosperity and wide mainstream acceptance of smart phones and social media and the tethering and addiction this screen time has created, and lived through a pandemic that forced people into solidarity.
I suspect that despite the many accepted tenets of Last Child in the Woods, we’re probably worse as a society with getting kids outdoors than when it was written and published.
So what’s the answer, not just for kids but for parents, young people, middle-aged folks and seniors, whom all need to get outdoors?
Take a hike.
Find a reason to get outside and make it a habit.
Go explore some place local and get to know it.
Develop “biophilia,” a term conservation biologist E.O. Wilson coined to describe human tendencies to seek connections with nature and other living things.
Even if you don’t have a lot of knowledge of the outdoors, you can build it over time. All you need to start is some curiosity. A little bit of want-to goes a long way.
Instead of letting electronics and screens be a distraction, harness their power to enhance your experiences in the outdoors. Plan your hikes using alltrails.com or the All Trails app. Sit and listen to bird calls on the Merlin app produced by the Cornell University Ornithology Lab.
Learn the names and identifying characteristics of all the trees that grow within a city block’s distance of your home.
Keep a written or electronic journal of something that interests you — the weather and precipitation for an entire year, a list of all the birds you’ve spotted in your backyard or during your travels, or all the animals you see at your local city park including photos.
You might find something fascinating enough to make a life list — of birds, insects, trees, wildflowers or whatever strikes your interest that you want to track over the course of your lifetime.
You might become an astute enough observer to participate in crowd-sourced citizen science efforts with wildlife observations or meteorological data collection, or you may even start to notice season changes and cycles over time with climate, plants or animals.
All of these efforts help get you outside, get you in touch with nature, and build up your appreciation for what surrounds you. Better yet, you can begin with lifelong learning that will inspire and provide new challenges.
You’ll learn new biomes and habitats, learn all sort of flora and fauna, and dive into the many remarkable natural sciences that surround us with topics like water cycles, geologic processes, animal food web relationships and so much more.
There are never-ending curiosities that lay in front of us each day in the outdoors, more than can be explored in a single lifetime and all we need to do is look, pay attention, and soak it all in.
“Nature makes a great playground,” my daughter Quinn said to the rest of our family this week as she jumped over a dried desert creekbed headcut inside a tributary slot canyon that dumps into the Colorado River near the top of the Grand Canyon.
Quinn and the rest of our family had to work through an informal version of parkour, scrambling along wall ledges and working through challenging areas to safely traverse the canyon’s longitude and back.
The four-hour, out-and-back hike might be a bit much for families just exploring the outdoors, but it’s a good goal to reach at a later date after starting with simple walks in the park.
Quinn and the rest of our family made getting outdoors together a regular habit since our kids were young by walking to our local park to get some exercise, walk the dog and play a little. Our time in nature is as much a habit as our kids doing their homework, completing chores and eating meals together.
Make time to get outside and make time in nature a frequent routine. There are beautiful places and landscapes at all geographic scales.
Check out your local city and county parks, then try state natural areas. Take things up a level and start collecting stamps for all the state and national parks you’ve visited.
Like any habit, hobby or practice, start small and build up.
Practice nature exploration at home and make it part of a routine. Enrich your experiences by reading and learning more where and when you can.
The Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, a magazine from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is a great publication for building ecological knowledge.
Ranger Rick, a publication of the National Wildlife Federation, is a great resource for young people to learn about the outdoors.
Don’t forget about The Free Press, which covers local outdoor news and features a new column on the outdoors each Sunday.
My parents clipped out and saved stories for me as a kid from my favorite Sunday outdoor columnists; it’s my hope there are still a few parents clipping stories or sharing links to pass on a love of the outdoors to the next generation.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
