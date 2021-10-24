Teddy Roosevelt, an accomplished hunter first and foremost, and secondly our nation’s 26th President, once said that if you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.
Roosevelt’s quote came to my mind as I made the long drive home from Wyoming. After not drawing the elk tag I anticipated in Montana, I quickly pivoted with some desperation to another Western hunt.
Waiting a whole year without a hunt would have been a major bummer versus pivoting to a different hunt.
With a single preference point in my possession, I put in for a Wyoming antelope tag. The unit I’d hunt wouldn’t take many preference points to draw; much of the land in the unit was privately held, but antelope were abundant.
I’d researched the unit after consulting with a fishing buddy that lived in the area. I also had a fellow sportsman’s club member that had easily filled a tag in the unit a couple years earlier.
I called the neighbor of a family friend who worked for Wyoming Game and Fish and picked his brain about the unit. His conclusion was that public access might be tough, but if I stuck with it, I should be able to fill a tag.
The hunt success statistics painted a rosy picture: 80% of nonresident hunters filled tags in 2020.
Lastly, I scoured the internet, reading comments from other hunters about the unit and looking at the public land holdings, marking every conceivable spot I could find on an app that would make visiting the site easy.
After talking my friend Joe Baures into a joint application, we rolled the dice in late spring and had an answer by early summer. We’d successfully drawn our unit.
Wyoming is a gorgeous state, featuring mountains, high plain desert and stagebrush steppe in a mix of wide-open range beauty. For non-resident visitors like me from “back east,” this is the great Western public land hunt we’ve heard, seen and read about.
I’d dreamed of a place where I could get out and walk around, slipping between draws and glassing for antelope, stalking into position and making the shot count when it was presented.
Very quickly, I learned a harsh reality. If you want to walk off some boot leather on public land in the unit I’d drawn a tag, you just wouldn’t have the opportunity.
Public lands were spotty — small chunks here and there, patchwork patterns covered the map. Many chunks of public land were inaccessible — surrounded by private lands where you couldn’t reach the public holdings.
Oil and gas leases and mineral exploration meant many trucks were driving on roads to the disdain of private landowners, the result of which is many roads to public lands through private are closed, further landlocking finite public parcels.
Add in Wyoming’s rules about non-residents needing hunting guides in federal wilderness lands, ambiguity with public land corner crossing between game and fish trespass statutes and criminal trespass statutes, and the state’s history of water rights for mining and irrigation and access prohibitions, you find your options on public land more limited than would appear at first glance.
A scarcity of public land is no issue, if you can hunt on private land or reach landowners since antelope abound on private range and pasture lands.
But ranch owners are hard to track down. Ranches are huge, covering thousands of acres, and there’s no easy way to stop in or call. And many ranches lease exclusively to outfitters for elk, mule deer or antelope, so getting on these lands and paying a trespass fee just isn’t a reality.
The biggest surprise was the remarkable amount of nonresident hunters, all flocking to public lands, in the opening week of the season. Whether this level of visitors was a common annual occurrence or the result of the continued COVID rush to outdoor activities, I do not know.
Wyoming gives hunters the entire month of October to fill an antelope tag. The gravel roads are filled with license plates from Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, California, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
You’ll see a hunter decked out in blaze orange, walking in on one end of a Bureau of Land Management parcel. On the other side, you’ll see a hunter starting his walk in.
My personal mode of operation has been to give others space. If I’m not the first person on a public land parcel, I give a wide berth.
In Wyoming, it’s every hunter for themselves. It was only on Day 3 that a friend of my fishing buddy met with Joe and I and gave us the straight and uncomfortable assessment. Hunting public land is combat hunting and you can’t be afraid if you see other hunters.
If all the above paints a poor picture of Wyoming, understand that it’s not the state’s fault I didn’t fill an antelope tag. It is no one’s fault but my own.
I failed to correctly appraise my situation. I should have talked to a local hunter about what opening weekend looks, planned more time to hunt than opening week, and learned when the right time to be hunting.
Opening week is a zoo and probably always is.
The weather was an issue, with daily highs reaching into the low 80s, unseasonably warm for the time of year. Weather flukes, good and bad, happen to all hunters.
The best time to hunt is always when you can, but hindsight now suggests coming later in the month would have been prudent.
Lastly, I should have chosen a unit with more public land options. Units that take more time to draw are more coveted, for good reason. They typically hold more animals and more public land.
The people of Wyoming that I dealt with could not have been any nicer. Despite being a non-resident, I was treated very nicely with passing waves, friendly conversation and warm smiles on the roads and in restaurants and stores.
Any time you do something for the first time, whether you fill a tag or not, you succeed if you learn something. I definitely learned much on my trip.
My hunting partner Joe filled his tag on opening day. After much driving around and glassing, Joe and I correctly assessed by late afternoon on opening day that it would be a tough week of hunting with many people and limited public lands.
When we spied a pair of antelope does on a corner of BLM land that first day, we stalked into position, and Joe capitalized on his chance. One of the two does had her eyes on me and I dared not move.
On the last day of our hunt, I did find three does on a corner of BLM land. I picked up the trio in my riflescope as they mulled around and moved into a draw.
Just as I was about ready to shoot, the doe I was sizing up stepped forward toward the draw and became partially obscured by sagebrush. I didn’t get a clear shot.
Those three does, and the two seen on opening day, were the only antelope we saw on public lands the entire week.
All hunters, with or without filled tags, have to ask themselves one question: How was your hunt?
For Joe, he soaked in an experience in the American West he loves and filled a tag, then relaxed the rest of the week and enjoyed himself.
I enjoyed the trip, but it wasn’t the hunt I was expecting, which as laid out already, was entirely my own fault. A week after our hunt, the weather turned cold, snow hit the region and the antelope started to bunch up.
Most nonresident hunters were gone, and the antelope moved back to public lands. It pays to have options.
Wyoming was beautiful and a lot of fun to hunt, I just ran out of time, planned poorly in hindsight, and didn’t have my expectations lined up with reality.
Lucky for me, Joe shared half of his antelope so I have a reminder of our trip and a taste of the victor’s spoils. I’ll be back again in the future with an invaluable travel partner — experience.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
