In a world where many of us never leave our comfort zones, Chad Kieper has taken a leap of faith.
After a remarkable journey in immunology and biotechnology, travel and scientific conferences, and extensive time in labs, Chad traded his micropipettes and lab coats for fishing rods and kayak paddles.
Together with wife Kris, the pair left the Twin Cities and made the end of the Gunflint Trail their home.
“We made a conscious decision,” Chad explained. “We could work for another 10 years and sock away some money or we could live a little bit differently, escape all the people and sitting in traffic.”
The Kiepers bought their property and home seven years ago, then made the jump to full-time living at the end of the Gunflint Trail last year.
Kris was already working remotely in information technology and software consulting, so her transition north started off well. That is, until she found out most of the staff would be laid off at her company. Chad left his job to take on a new career from their new home.
Temporarily unemployed at the same time, Chad and Kris did their best to enjoy unemployment or phrased differently, combined newfound freedom, throughout their first of the Gunflint Trail’s notoriously harsh winters.
“I’m a big winter person,” Chad said. “I enjoy snowshoeing, snowmobiling and ice fishing. In fact, I’d even say I enjoy ice fishing more than open water fishing.”
This year was the jumpoff point for Chad; he opened Gunflint Wilderness Guide Service and began offering trips into the east side of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and points all along the Gunflint Trail for fishing and wilderness exploration. Kris joins in as a second guide on some trips, when not working on her own ventures.
Chad spends every free moment that he has outdoors and has a particular passion for fishing. Past trips to the end of the trail and time exploring local waters since purchasing his property gave him a broad background to begin his guide service.
He’s quick to admit that he still has a lot to learn about the world of guiding and specifics on certain water bodies but knows that sort of understanding will come with time.
One of the best qualities for a fishing guide is a proclivity toward learning, exploration and tinkering. Perfectly suited to the challenge, Chad loves the learning aspect of time outdoors.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, and you wouldn’t know it if you didn’t drag it out of him, but he also has a PhD in immunology. I asked Chad about his doctorate.
“If you’re in a research lab,” he said, “you’re all doctors so it’s not a title anyone really uses. It’s a tool in a toolbox, a means to an end. I just love learning. Anything I can learn about, in the natural world or elsewhere, I just eat it up.”
Chad so enjoys the natural world, he still digs into every fishing and ecology topic he can and enjoys learning what works where and when as he processes the how and why.
Earlier this month, Chad and I joined forces in a tandem kayak on a transfiguration of a day at Sea Gull Lake near the terminus of the Gunflint Trail. We began the day with muted, overcast skies and wore sweatshirts and ended the day in cloudless bluebird skies wearing T-shirts.
We explored islands and rock piles, found and caught lake trout suspended over deep water and adjacent rocky shelves, enjoyed a lunch at a picturesque campsite, covered the gamut of career and fishing experiences in each other’s lives, examined a potential pictograph that is still subject to authenticity debates on the Sea Gull palisades, and enjoyed the thrill of smallmouth bass attacking topwater lures, all done while breathlessly covering 6 or 7 miles of relaxed paddling.
It’s all in a full trip with Gunflint Wilderness Guide Service; Chad offers sightseeing and angling trips in canoes, kayaks and boats in the summer, hiking and snowshoeing tours, and winter ice angling.
Chad said his goal is to share the beauty of the Gunflint Trail and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness with others. In his permit request with the U.S. Forest Service, which he was ultimately granted, Chad talked about his desire to share the Superior National Forest with others, to instill the ethos of “leave no trace,” and to add value to people’s experiences in a place with many new visitors but few guides offering the same sort of experiences.
Chad’s intuition about his unique niche was correct.
He’s led a busy summer in his first year, reaching clients who want to learn about the area, get experience fishing or exploring, and get a true wilderness experience. To his great joy, Chad has had a fantastic reception from the local community and surrounding guides and outfitters.
“One of the best things about living up here is the community,” Chad said. “You wouldn’t think of it that way, since our population is so low, but we have a wonderful Gunflint Trail community of people who support each other.”
Chad and Kris plugged right into the local scene and have helped with fundraising for the Gunflint Trail Fire Department and worked out cross-promotion with other businesses and outfitters. It’s early in their career change, but so far they love their lifestyle.
Best of all, Chad has connected with his first-year clients in a way that often transcends a guide and client relationship.
A father and son team recently joined Chad for a day of fishing. The duo wanted to catch fish, a relatively simple bar to clear with most fishing guides. The group went out on a motor permit to Saganaga Lake and caught many fish.
At the end of the day, Chad received a generous tip that he only realized when he got home at the end of the day. Rather than be thrilled with the result, he called the client to try to return the money.
Chad felt it was a good day but was a bit disappointed that the group had not caught any large fish and so felt the tip was over-the-top. The client refused any refund and sent an incredible email.
In the message, the father explained that he had lost his dad a few months earlier and fishing was the bond between father, son and grandson. The loss of the grandfather weighed heavily on the grandson, and for the first time in months, the father saw his son come out of his shell by doing the thing the three men enjoyed so much during their times together.
Reading the spirit-lifting message, “it was good for me to realize that sometimes guiding isn’t always about catching the biggest or the most,” Chad said, “it’s about helping people connect on the water, get outdoors, have an adventure, and create memories. Of course, catching fish is always the goal on a fishing charter, but you never know what role you might be playing in someone’s life that goes beyond the catch.”
To learn more about Gunflint Wilderness Guide Service, visit gunflintwild.com.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
