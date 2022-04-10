The pilot announced our impending arrival and pitched down into our descent.
Brownish gray, tree-covered mountains tuck into valleys, and a few dirt roads cross here and there. A couple still-burning fires are visible by the airborne wisps of graphite-colored smoke.
It’s not until we were bearing down on the tarmac that I saw the marine blue water. This is the Bay of Flags, Bahía de Banderas, on the Pacific Ocean.
I arrived at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Baggage, customs, and the throng of tour agency reps and taxicab drivers eventually gave way to the resort shuttle, and without excessive delay, I was on my way to Nuevo Vallarta, the next city north and up the coast of Puerto Vallarta.
I booked in a few hours on an inshore fishing trip, chasing whatever will bite and hoping for a giant cubera snapper, so I listened to check-in instructions at half-attention.
By way of another serious angling friend of mine in North Dakota, Mr. Blake LaFleur, I’d planned to fish with Carlos Ernesto Sanchez. Sanchez’s guide business, Snook Mafia, has been growing as it caters to serious anglers looking to take advantage of the excellent fishing in the Puerto Vallarta, Mismaloya and Sayulita Areas.
Snook Mafia will take you into the rivers, beaches, nearshore or offshore of these coastal tourist towns to target the multitude of game fish species. And you’ll do it however you prefer — casting fly rods with large streamers, hucking jerkbaits, trolling plugs, heck even trying some live bait if that’s your preference.
“These fish are nothing like back home,” LaFleur told me. “Their power is unmatched.”
Between LaFleur’s glory stories from a handful of trips to Puerto Vallarta and the steady stream of fish pictures on the social media pages of Snook Mafia, I was worked into a lather to hit the water and start fishing.
After settling into the resort, it was finally time to get a taxi ride to the marina. Once there, I found Sanchez shuttling fishing rods and unboxing new sponsor gear. Sanchez trod casually over the docks in bare feet, rolled up wading pants and a T-shirt, a flatbill Snook Mafia ballcap pulled down over short black hair and a set of polarized sunglasses.
Several days’ growth of facial hair followed his cheekline down to a goatee and moustache. A toothy and colorful red cubera snapper is tattooed to his right bicep, chasing a popping plug.
On his right arm, a blue trevally chases a splittail streamer. Sanchez’s two decades of chasing fish in the Puerto Vallarta area is visible in his appearance and stories.
Sanchez runs with a first-rate crew of mates as well as business partner Adrian Arreola. Fishing solo, we had room to bring the whole crew along to help on the trip.
Sanchez and Arreola speak excellent English and help bring you up to speed on what you should be doing, how the fishing has been and a little bit of insight into their world and culture of Mexican sportfishing.
By late afternoon, with gear and people loaded, we started our run out. The Bay is filled with moderate waves, making for a choppy ride at half-throttle. An occasional errant wind caught the boat’s spray off the bow and sent it curving back over the boat and onto my face.
The taste of salt on my lips was welcome; I was finally here and the moment was real. I’d waited weeks for this trip.
Humpback whales, wrapping up their stay in the area as part of their winter breeding season, will start their migration back north shortly. We spot several in our track out of the bay, jumping, spouting air and waving their flippers.
Olive ridley sea turtles were loafing among the waves and a few dolphins made an appearance.
When we’d made it out to the Mariettas islands, designated national marine sanctuaries, the wind finally laid down and we could pick up the pace and push out a little farther.
A few more miles rolled on and we reached our destination. A few small rock reefs appeared in the ebb of swirling waves.
“It’s about 30 feet here,” Sanchez said, grabbing a rod to demonstrate how he wanted the lures retrieved.
The jerkbaits would require steady retrieving to pick up the line, but needed short interruptions in the retrieve.
“The pargos (snapper) just love that little pause,” Sanchez said.
One of the mates, Diego, and I each started casting towards the rocks. I saw a big swirl and called it out. Twenty minutes later, Diego had a monstrous swirl just short of his bait.
The snapper were inspecting the baits but not taking them.
This trip, Sanchez explained in messages a few days earlier, would be a little atypical, fishing at sunset and staying out until dark. The idea was to try to coax the fish into biting a little better than they had been in the afternoon hours following a full moon.
We kept working our way around the reefs and nervous water. Out here was a perfect ambush point for wayward Pacific sardines.
Our silvery jerkbaits looked the part. We just needed one of these lurking predators to commit to the bait.
Casting an 8-foot rod with heavy braid and a long, fluorocarbon leader was not unfamiliar. It looked and felt like musky fishing.
I did have to be careful to keep the leader knot out of the rod tip guide. A few times, I’d over-reel, then would have to open the bail and release line because the drag was set so tight I could not take line off by pulling.
The tight drag was on purpose so that the hooks could be set into the hard mouths of the fish.
After an hour, the sun was hitting the horizon and we were entering prime time.
I asked Sanchez, “do they ever hit boatside?”
“Every once in a while,” he replied.
Thirty minutes passed. By now, I was casting the heavy baits better and settling into a groove of casting and retrieving with jerks and pauses.
Just as the final rays of sunlight were fading out of sight in the west and astronomical dusk settled in, on my final jerkbait pause, a giant swept in and crushed my black-and-white bait at the boat’s bow. I pulled back quickly to set the hook, but the fish was already descending to the depths before I could punch the rod back much.
“Fish! Fish! Fish!” I sounded the alarm as the drag sounded and line tore off the reel.
“Bring your rod tip up,” Sanchez instructed.
“I’m trying!” was my response.
The fish had the rod pinned to the gunwale and was pulling line with ease. Sanchez gunned the boat in reverse while I held on, in order to pull the fish off the reef.
Once out 20 yards from the reef, I aimed the rod tip sky high and eventually took the upper hand in the fight. I’d gain line and the fish would near the surface, then I’d give it all back.
Arreola and company had turned on the console lights and started filming, watching me dance around and try to stay with the fish. Saltwater fish are absolute brutes on any gear, and this fish was my reminder that we weren’t in fresh water anymore!
I returned the fish to the surface a few more times before I could tell it was starting to wear out. I cranked down even tighter on the drag and moved to the port side.
One of the mates reached for a single hook gaff and grabbed the line, now at the leader. He wrestled for a bit while I stood back and tried to keep the tension off so he didn’t end up with a face full of hooks.
The fish attempted a few more escapes, but the mate held the line tightly. He reached a few times. Then there was nothing. The fight was over.
In attempting to gaff the fish through the mouth, rather than the body since the fish would later be released, the hooks popped out and the fish escaped.
There would be no picture.
Such is the world of catch and release fishing — it is possible the hooks weren’t buried deep in the fish’s hard mouth since it grabbed the bait at the surface and quickly dove, all without providing an opportunity to set the hooks deeper.
The awesome power of what was merely a medium-sized cubera was incredible.
Our crew moved around the complex of reefs after the sun set and casted to wave breaks on the rocks. A lone sea lion barked from a distant island perch.
Our casting became more rhythmic. We knew there were fish around, it was just a matter of getting them to take the bait.
As darkness fell, small organisms glowed in the water, emitting bioluminescence when we retrieved the baits to the side of the boat. The lights were like a signal that your bait was nearing the boat; they seemed to fire off as a defense mechanism when something approached.
During a few retrieves, the lights shone brightly and parted out of the way, signaling a fish following. It was as if out of a dream; I could make out the shine of my bait pausing and twitching back to the boat and miniature fireworks were going off like a comet trail as a fish followed.
I kept the bait moving, angling instincts honed from back home when a northern pike or muskie stalked a bait. Yet each time they came up short of the bait without a swipe.
The other crewmen, also casting to help hook a fish, saw similar results and hollered out a few times when they had strong follows.
But nothing took our baits.
Eventually the moon rose, a final rallying call that Sanchez pointed to as a feeding trigger. We worked the area over meticulously on drifts. I battled back the fatigue of a long day; I’d risen at 3 a.m. to get to the airport, flew for 4 hours, then shuttled things to the resort before turning around, leaving in a taxi and jumping in the boat.
The missed opportunity to hold the cubera and take a photo weren’t bothering me immediately after the fish was lost, but as the difficulty of the evening’s bite set in, it wore a bit at the end.
More fish followed in without striking, and as the clock struck 11 p.m., it was time to ride the beautiful scene back to the marina. Puerto Vallarta was lit up in the distance.
We left the gently rolling tides surrounding the reefs and motored in, ultimately staying off full throttle so as to not strike any humpback whales in the darkness. Fishing can run hot and cold, whether in your backyard or thousands of miles from home.
Sanchez, Arreola and the whole crew gave me their best, worked hard to prepare, instruct, film and entertain throughout a long evening adventure. That the fish didn’t cooperate wasn’t their fault.
After settling up and wishing them well, I headed back to my resort. It’s hard to be glum on a tropical Mexican vacation, and thankfully LaFleur was texting me the next day, looking for an update. I passed on an abridged rundown.
“Well, not bad!” he said. “Think of it like this. You got 95% of what you wanted! They’re absolutely incredible power-wise. That’s why they are the fish on the top of my wish list.”
Truly, they are an incredible fish, humbling men on heavy gear meant to match. I got the full experience and may return just to see these gorgeous beasts close up.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
