Fishing guides in Minnesota are held in high esteem.
They know where and when fish are biting, typically use the best available equipment for catching fish, and are revered as occupying the most noble levels of angling enlightenment.
That last part may not be true, but you know what I mean.
The title of fishing guide carries some weight in a state where angling is nearly its own religion. If as a fishing guide you can catch fish consistently, word travels, strategic advertising and social media exposure helps, and before long you build a following and a nice client list.
On a recent work trip to the Mille Lacs Lake region, I found I’d have some down time in the middle of the day. I called my friend Jordan Dahl, a lifelong resident of Onamia and fishing guide, to see if he had any open days.
By some luck, he had a Monday off and best of all, the timing didn’t matter.
“Smallmouth bass are up shallow,” Jordan told me. “Some are cruising, others are already on beds. Don’t worry about the late start. Those fish are going to be shallow and active, whether we are there at sunrise or middle of the afternoon.”
Jordan and fellow fishing guide Eric Jacobsen met me on the east end of the lake for an afternoon trip fishing smallmouth bass spots. It was a bit of a rarity for the two men; together they run a couple hundred fishing trips a year but would have the day off to fish for fun and tinker with new toys.
Both men are in Matt Treno’s stable (mattsfishing.com) of guides who specialize in trips for walleye, muskellunge and smallmouth bass on Mille Lacs Lake.
For today’s trip, they’d be taking Matt’s new Lund fiberglass fishing boat with a 400 horsepower, V10 Mercury outboard. Jordan strapped in and we all sat down and pushed out of the marina. After playing with trim tabs, Jordan stepped down on the hotfoot pedal and we were off, racing out at 60 mph on the flat, calm lake.
It was a lot of motor and a lot of boat, but we could get anywhere we wanted in no time flat.
With gray skies, there were not easy-to-see fish to cast to or large rock piles to target, but we could figure things out well enough with fan casting and use of Humminbird 360 Mega Imaging and Garmin Livescope.
Fishing with guides on their day off is kind of like showing up to your local pickup basketball game with a pair of NBA players. These are the kind of guys that can screw around and still catch fish.
If I wasn’t spoiled enough fishing with a pair of guides in a boat with a motor thrice the value of my pickup truck, we also got to play around with a rod locker full of prototype Thorne Brothers fishing rods.
The grips were comfortable, the extra fast action and medium power builds were sensitive yet responsive, and the Ned rigs we threw were easy to feel ticking along the gravel and rubble-strewn bottom.
“Man, this fishing thing is a lot of fun,” joked Jacobsen as he reeled in a feisty smallmouth.
Dahl and Jacobsen recounted the last three weeks of guide trips, sharing stories of good fishing days, hot spots, slower trips and clients of all ages and abilities.
There was a group with small children who snagged more than 20 lures in rock piles, clients catching walleyes one after another at a gravel bed, and trips with out-of-state visitors who are shocked and angered to learn they can only keep one walleye on Mille Lacs after considerable expense to travel to the lake and book a guide.
Jacobsen and Dahl have learned over time to never miss an opportunity to shut their mouths when comparing the cost of a fish dinner to a paying client booking a guided fishing trip.
On guide trips, the men don’t drop a line in the water, instead captaining the boat and giving directions. No guide wants to outfish his sports for the day.
The pair have seen a lot of huge fish on Mille Lacs and 2023 is off to the same hot start. While neither man has seen a true six-pound smallmouth bass hit their boats yet this year, they have seen many five pounds and loads of four-pounders.
Mille Lacs smallmouth are an incredible animal, copper bronze and chunky, living well anywhere on the lake that has rocky habitat.
Dahl and Jacobsen will fish smallmouth on and off all summer, with other trips for walleye soon starting to heat up as water temperatures rise. Muskie angling will pick up now that the season has started and will continue throughout summer and into late fall.
Two years ago, Mille Lacs finally produced what was long expected — a state record muskie in the true weight division.
As the afternoon ended, we pointed the boat toward the marina and the pair dropped me at the dock. Eric and Jordan would head back out to catch a few more fish.
We’d landed a few fish over the course of the afternoon and were snubbed by a few others. No matter if you sliced it by the fishing, the gear or the company kept, it was a great day.
Every once in a great while, Jacobsen or Dahl will get a day off and return to the water.
They can’t stay away, even on off days.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
