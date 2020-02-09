There are just some goods in the outdoor world that are timeless classics, equipment that never goes out of style and offers supreme utility.
Good wool socks, a Swiss Army Knife, and tin cloth jackets come to mind. Yet another example is the cast iron skillet.
Executive chefs are now doing much of their cooking on cast iron, a turn for the mainstream by a medium that has long been prized by campers. Our family added a cast iron Dutch Oven to our campware collection earlier this year but started using it in earnest to both test the pre-seasoned patina and try a few meals in it. The results were a delicious hobo dinner and an apple strudel. A roast beef dinner soon followed.
Our family cabin has a cast iron skillet that has been in the family for at least 50 years and family generations; it has fried a lot of fish and bacon. While I love my cast iron, I’m not quite willing to lug the heavy stuff with me on canoe camping trips, but some people do pack it in as their weighty, luxury item.
Used properly, cast iron has a number of distinct advantages over other cookware. First off, it is cheap. You can buy a new cast iron skillet for $25. You may find one at a thrift store for $5.
A new, non-stick frying pan will be more expensive than good, old cast iron.
Yet another reason cast iron is beloved by cooks is its heat retention and evenness of cooking. It doesn’t take long to heat up a cast iron pan, and it holds that heat as long as possible, providing the kind of even cooking that is ideal for baking breads, frying meats and sautéing vegetables.
Cast iron is naturally non-stick once the pan is seasoned. Seasoning is as simple as rubbing some oil, shortening or fat on the metal surface and baking in an oven. Everyone seems to have a preference with seasoning, so talk to other cast iron users or read as much as you can online and pick something that you think will work for you. For me, a handful of coats of olive oil went a long way.
It’s also nice having piece of mind that every time you scrape metal on cast iron, you may scrape off some seasoning which can later be fixed, but you won’t chip a pan like you would with thinner, non-stick cookware. Flakes and chips of non-stick surfaces aren’t something you want in your food.
With more time, layering and use, the seasoning will harden, and you’ll be less likely to accidentally destroy it.
Cleaning cast iron is a breeze. Rinse with hot water. You can add a little soap, despite what some cast iron heretics say. Get any food residues off, wipe dry with a cloth or towel or some low heat, then apply a touch of cooking oil and wipe dry with a paper towel.
You do get a small benefit of combating anemia by cooking on cast iron. Traces of iron are introduced into your food.
Not to mention that cast iron is nearly indestructible. You can drop it, scrape it and outright try to destroy it, and you aren’t likely to do much damage. Even cast iron that has been left in the elements to rust for many years can be refurbished back to cooking shape with a little elbow grease and care.
The flurry of cast iron cooking finally stoked my desire to restore a set of 3 skillets I had received so many years ago that I forgot who gave them to me. The pans sat on a dusty shelf in my garage for many years until just a couple weeks ago. The pans were stacked together and stored with paper towels soaked in oil between each pan. The result was light rusting on nearly all the surfaces of the exterior and uneven grime and oxidation patterns on the cooking surface.
With a heavy duty wire brush, I was able to remove the rust down to the metal surface. For light projects, some fine steel wool or a ball of aluminum foil is fine. For deeper rust, a wire brush mounted on a drill will speed up the project.
Wash away the rust until the cast iron is black or silver and you don’t get orange or red stains on hands or drying cloths while cleaning. Then, apply the oil and bake the pan in the oven at 350 degrees for an hour. Add coats until you get a nice even finish and the color turns to a deep brown or black. Now, you’ve built up a seasoning.
When I cleaned up my pans enough to read the manufacturer logo on the underside through the rust, I was hoping to find some unique history about the origins. Antique cast iron from Wapak, Griswold or Wagner are highly sought by collectors. For my cookware, I discovered that my cast iron was from the Martha Stewart Everyday collection sold at Kmart. Not very exotic or old, but then again when it was sold 30 years ago, would you have thought that Kmart would go the way of the dinosaur or that Stewart would go to jail for insider trading?
The back story, like the cast iron itself, will age well over time and be yet another campfire story.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
