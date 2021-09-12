Fishing lures, whether big or small, I love them all.
Lifelong anglers will never be satisfied with their lures, even when they fill several boxes and get beyond the practical reality of what they can cram into a boat.
Still, what’s an angler to do when a new, fancy lure design comes out and it looks like it will really catch the fish? Buy more, no doubt.
The fishing industry needs consumer demand, too; some lures ultimately will catch more fishermen than fish.
I’m guilty of trying out many a new lure. Trying new gear is part of the fun of fishing, and it’s a little more palatable if you only buy one lure each time you stop at the tackle shop rather than going on a shopping spree and loading a cart full of lures.
But sometimes, touching up lures or customizing lures to your preferences is the way to go.
If your tackle box is on the full side and you are space limited, maybe it’s time to try a few lure tweaks.
Have a favorite crankbait or stickbait style, but not in your favorite color pattern? It might be time for a do-it-yourself paint job.
Airbrush kits are becoming quite popular and some artists are specializing in fishing lure paint jobs. Just like the early 2000s’ boom in custom-painted cars, custom-painted lures are quite popular.
If airbrush is jumping into the deep end of the pool in lure customization, you can try other simpler and less costly paint jobs. Spray paint is easy to pick up at your hardware store. Just be sure to test the spray and use tape or stencils to land the paint specifically where you want it.
Model airplane brushes and paint are another way to touch up lures quickly and cheaply and a last-ditch technique is to apply a little fingernail polish. Fingernail polish is cheap and readily available to most anglers.
Great Lakes salmon and trout anglers keep bags full of stickers onboard. If a color is hot, you can bet they’ll be adapting on the fly and laying stickers on top of their favorite spoons and plugs to get the color of choice on a bait.
Hologram and reflective sticker finishes are popular additions, as well. It’s hard to beat something flashy for getting a fish’s attention.
Grabbing a fish’s attention can also be done with lure treble hooks. At some point in the last 20 years, red treble hooks became all the rage. Many companies now sell their lures with red treble hooks standard.
You can also find replacement treble hooks with hair or feather dressings or even a small willow blade. Every extra bit of flash makes your lure look a little different than the next.
Some anglers prefer swapping out treble hooks on all new lure purchases. Many companies sell lures out of the package with dull hooks, or hooks that aren’t as sticky sharp as is needed to catch fish.
Many anglers also choose to upsize trebles by a couple sizes. A little customization is an investment but pays off if you catch more fish.
Put enough time on the water, and you’re going to find a few lures. I like to check windblown points — they’re great fishing spots and they’re places where broken off lures can float to and collect. You can also look over snags and overhanging branches.
I used to fret over which lures I would pull out of my boxes to take on Boundary Waters Canoe Area wilderness trips. Now, I’ve started putting all my recovered lures in a few trays and taking those with me on backcountry trips. If I lose those lures, they weren’t originally mine to begin with anyway!
If your lure has a bunch of toothmarks, you could retire the bait with a merited honorable discharge. But if you want to return it to action, a little sanding and wood putty, finished with some paint and clear coat will do the job.
If you want to fill those holes on the water, a tube of super glue in your tackle box will be just what you need. If you have a broken or loose diving lip, try applying a solution of two-part epoxy when you are back in your garage.
Restoring recovered lures or repairing your own old lures that sat in the bottom of tackle boxes just takes a little elbow grease.
Remove rusty hooks and split rings and replace with new ones. Rinse lures in warm water and dish soap. If the grime still doesn’t come off, mix in a toothbrush for scrubbing and try some Oxy Clean or some toilet bowl cleaner.
Finish by using a microfiber towel and some automotive speed wax, and your lures will look like they just came out of the package.
There is no silver bullet, perfect lure for every scenario, which is why we anglers covet having so many options.
New or old, big or small, deep diving or shallow, natural finish or wildly gaudy, lure collections are an important part of the angling culture. Make them your own, take good care of them, and you’ll catch lots of fish and memories on fishing lures.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.