As a western big game mountain hunter, you face some serious challenges hunting on public land.
The odds are stacked against you succeeding on a do-it-yourself trip.
Perhaps the biggest challenge out of the gate, at least for us nonresident Midwestern flatlanders, is the terrain and the need for endurance and physical fitness. You’ll be daily lugging a heavy pack up and down mountains and covering several miles, including elevation changes.
So when I had an elk tag in Colorado in 2014 and in Montana in 2019, I ran to prepare.
I’d run a few miles at first as the summer began, until I felt comfortable running each day. Then I’d run those same miles for speed.
Eventually I’d add more distance before later picking up the speed. Finally, I was doing something six or seven miles each day, running down to a “Dead End” sign, slapping it and telling myself each time that it was ensuring a “dead elk,” and turning around to finish the run back home.
Those visualizations were powerful and motivating.
I’d mix in some pack work with a bag of softener salt and I felt ready to hunt. I wasn’t interested in the running for the health benefits, or to lose weight, or because I particularly liked running. It was purely utilitarian.
You can’t hunt the mountains if you are not in shape.
I looked back at all that running as the year ended in 2019 and an idea popped into my head. With the amount of running I had done to prepare for my elk hunt, it probably wasn’t all that different from training for a marathon.
What if I just went for it?
I had shown I had the commitment and the want-to, now it was just a matter of signing up to do it.
Opening sign-ups for the Twin Cities Marathon came in early March of 2020. On opening day, I submitted my payment and registration and committed.
A week later at a company meeting, famous Minnesota marathoner and fishing guide Dick Beardsley spoke. After he was done, I told him how I’d signed up for my first marathon, where Dick wished me well with great enthusiasm.
A week and a half later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, but at the time, I didn’t really know how that would affect the marathon.
I started my training program in the spring, and emails were trickling in from the event organizers, a nonprofit organization, that they would keep participant safety a top priority. Eventually, some emails came in suggesting that the marathon could be cancelled or held virtually.
Eventually in mid-summer, the decision was made that the event would be done virtually. Since the organizers are a non-profit and the fine print of their event registration basically reads that your payment is more of a donation, a partial and very limited refund was offered.
Anyone registered would be mailed a T-shirt and medal for participating.
So it was that an entire cohort of new marathon runners would be training on their own to run their own marathons on their own.
For me, I was not excited to keep running the same county roads all summer and then one day decide to clock myself running 26.2 miles of them. I wanted the full marathon experience — cheering crowds, sightlines of Minneapolis and St. Paul and the thrill of crossing an official finish line.
I was not happy about it, and it was absolutely a terrible excuse, but I dropped out of my training program by mid-summer.
When 2021 came, I was gunshy to sign up for the Twin Cities marathon. Enough uncertainty remained about the COVID-19 pandemic that the marathon was not confirmed as a live event until late enough in the year that many of the spots had filled and the event was held with fewer people to provide more space.
I would be waiting yet again! 2022 was my year.
I secured my registration early and kept at my runs. My best 5-kilometer runs were faster than six-and-a-half-minute mile splits, but I had no idea where to set my splits for 26.2 miles.
First time runners have a very simple goal — to finish.
A few friends urged me to shoot for something or regret it later. I eventually tried to set my pace to 10-minute miles or better. I largely focused on distance above time, which was enough of a challenge with a commute, kids and their activities and a busy social schedule.
The marathon, you learn, is the easy part. The challenge is the training.
You either get up early or stay up late because Minnesota does get those hot and humid days that will exhaust you. You’ll burn up a pair of training shoes and turn everything you run in into a sweat-drenched, smelly and crusty pile of clothes.
You’ll develop a heck of a Spotify inspirational music list and you’ll catch up on podcasts when you have a few hours of run time scheduled each day. Running releases some of those great “happy” hormones, so after you get used to it, you’ll end up feeling great.
Maybe all those hormones explain that “runner’s high.”
After completing my daily run, I got a shot of dopamine from listening to my favorite music, seratonin from the exercise, and endorphins from listening meditatively to the simple sounds of shoes hitting pavement.
You’ll also experience a lot of moments other people miss while stuck in a mundane indoor life.
I won’t forget the beauty of sunrises and sunsets against country horizon landscapes. I’ll remember the feel of warm night air against my face, or the biting chill of cold mornings, or the soft pelts of raindrops when a summer storm blew in at the end of one of my longer runs.
I’ll remember hills and valleys, bridges and bike paths, road shoulders and gravel country roads, always trying a new path to avoid seeing the same things on each run.
Even on vacation, I put in the miles. On our family’s Gunflint Trail vacation, I came around a corner and nearly ran into a moose cow and calf.
A month later on an Alaskan fishing trip, I reveled in an easy flat run along the Valdez harbor, running over a few tributaries with pink salmon spawning and snow-peaked mountains in the background. I wouldn’t have wanted to run anywhere else on earth that evening.
Back on my home runs, I enjoyed red-winged blackbirds calling on marsh edges and Canada geese honking as they passed on their early and late feeding flights.
Running does give you a lot of time to think and ponder. I ran past cemeteries and tried to be grateful for the moment and opportunity to run; some will never get another chance.
I remembered my running coaches as a young man who taught me to always focus on the road in front of me, to keep my eyes up, and to stride out and strive for more.
I remembered my running inspirations during those hard days, when I didn’t want to get up or didn’t really feel like running.
I thought of my wife and kids who gave me enough free time to get out. Or my friends who knew I was running the big race and wished me well.
Or I thought of my father-in-law who passed away unexpectedly earlier in the year; he’d probably think I was nuts for trying this.
Running all those miles meant plenty of calories burned, so I usually had a good appetite, or at least a license to eat whatever I wanted with reckless abandon.
The end of the training was tough, particularly the long runs. The distance wasn’t the challenge so much as the hours needed for the runs.
No longer was it an hour or so, it was 3 or more hours of going hard.
You cycle up to a 20-mile run, before a three-week gradual drop in mileage and recovery for the big day.
Training solo was tough; there is no one to give you water or fuel so you plan extra time to cache water and fruit.
Eventually race day came and I stood in my paddock, watching the timer count down. I had on all my gear and a plan. I know the splits I want to run and there is a pacer nearby to follow.
A DJ is pumping inspirational music and an emcee is psyching you up. The effect, to the credit of the event organizers, is a pretty strong emotional euphoria.
“You’re trained hard for this day,” the emcee said. “You’ve put in all that time for this moment, to be here right now. Think of all your work and all the people who believe in you, who are cheering for you.”
I really felt like I could run through a brick wall.
When I was finally given the green light and ran past the timekeeper, I was still running high on emotions.
The skyscrapers set the ambiance and supporters rang cowbells and shouted encouragement. I heard the church bells tolling as I turned the corner by the Basilica of St. Mary’s and headed towards the Minneapolis Lakes. Former Minnesota Vikings legend Allen Page played his tuba.
Suburban families put out tables with cups of water and oranges. People held signs of support, many with great humor (“Remember, you paid money to do this!”).
A few folks held up signs to update runners on the score of the Vikings game going on over in London.
Quite honestly, the first half of the race was a breeze. I stayed with my pacer for a few miles before I decided to speed up a bit and resolve that I wouldn’t let that pacer pass me, a vow I did keep.
By miles 18 and 19, I’d slowed a little. At Mile 20, I got the worst charley horse of my life.
Despite taking aid at each station offered (water or electrolyte solution), I had cramped up something terrible. I slowed and tried stretching things out.
The charley horse passed, just like a lesser version I’d experienced in Alaska. When I got to the Grand Avenue neighborhood in St. Paul, I felt pretty slow.
Miles 22 through 25 dragged along. At times I felt like someone walking as fast as they could would be speedier than me running my endurance run pace. It felt like being trapped in quicksand and not being able to get out.
Timing your “finishing kick” in a 5K is deciding when you will turn to a sprint. In a marathon, I’m not sure there is much of a kick.
I enjoyed the downhill finish with the St. Paul golden-domed capital in the background and raised my arms in triumph to get to that finish line. The finish was part relief and elation.
I’d made it on rubbery legs. The side of my head was full of dried salt and had the texture of a tortilla chip. My belly was full of water that for some reason my digestive system didn’t want to take.
A human body isn’t designed to go 26.2 miles and it’s doubtful I could have gone much further. But I’d made it.
I thought I could, I said I could, and I showed I could.
That’s really all a marathon is; the triumph of committing to and reaching a goal that is both mentally and physically taxing.
My family was there at the finish line to cheer me on, although they were drowned out by the throng of many at the finish.
Other friends of mine have asked if I’ll run another. And while I like the health benefits and the idea of commitment, here is the practical truth.
If I’m going to be gone for 3 or 4 hours on a summer evening with my wife covering for me on the home front, I’d prefer it be to go fishing.
You can get into great shape without giving up so much time. Shorter distance races may be in the future.
Was my first marathon also my last? There is a chance it may be.
And if it was, it was worth the effort.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.