The early alarm clock serenade is less nails on a chalkboard and more a call to arms.
My alarm is ringing on the Saturday two weeks prior Memorial Weekend, the statutory law decreed date that commences Minnesota’s legal angling harvest season for stream trout in lakes and northern pike, walleye and sauger in inland waters.
Alarm clocks for work, particularly when you are running short on sleep or long on labor, are quarrelsome. Rarely does one spring out of bed for something you must do out of compliance.
But the fishing alarm clock? That sound is a celebration that it is time to fish!
When I was a younger man, I could hardly fall asleep the night before the fishing opener. In my teenage years, I’d make the drive in the dark to the river and catch fish behind a small-town Shopko building.
College years found me with a buddy and his dad on the Malmo sand of Mille Lacs, picking up post-spawn walleyes. We had some great years on that lake; days where our digital cameras were as full of walleye as our stringers.
It felt like halcyon days at Mille Lacs in hindsight; even though there was already state and tribal co-management of the walleye fishery, the walleye angling tended to be quite good with a mix of eating-sized fish and some big slot fish to get you excited.
We’d all camp in the back of a pickup truck at a campground and each year something memorable would happen.
One year I forgot boots with steady rain in the forecast, so we drove to Brainerd Fleet Farm and found a pair.
Another year it was hot, sunny, and still without a breath of wind. We were all miserably slow-motoring along with live bait rigs, on the precipice of falling asleep, when my rod hung up as in a snag, an impossibility on a sand flat, and I caught one of the largest walleye on the trip.
Eventually the bite picked up but it had been slow as the weather abruptly changed. The best way to wake from near slumber is a well-timed fish, whether in a boat or a sleeper fish house.
After college, I used the fishing opener as an excuse to open the family cabin for the year. We’d turn on the water and electricity, hook up the boat to the battery and put in fresh gas, then find a crappie lake to make sure the boat was seaworthy.
Some years the crappies are in when the water is warm enough, other years you’re lucky to find a school on the breaklines and instead find a frisky pike or two patrolling the shallows.
It’s all a tune-up to the Saturday main event.
The same trio that gathered at Mille Lacs openers gets together and visits Upper Red Lake, which is one giant fishbowl full of walleye habitat. All of it can be good at one point or another, so you just have to move around to find fish.
Typically, they are found on the first breakline and they are hungry. If the lake isn’t too stirred up by wind, it’s as close to idiot walleye fishing as possible, idiot walleye fishing being defined as the kind of situation where you can’t help but catch walleye no matter what you use or do.
I’ve missed a few years of the fishing opener when duties called at work. On a couple years, the ice never went out on lakes, even in southern Minnesota.
But most of the time, I’m lucky enough to sneak away, bait a line, and join my fellow Minnesotans in a unique tradition on par with a religious holiday.
Yes, you’ll see lots of boats. Yes, you’ll see inexperienced trailer backing or poor ramp etiquette. But a little patience and understanding goes a long way. We’re all out there to fish and have fun; it’s a date where everyone has the same goal.
As time goes on, I’ve realized that Minnesota’s fishing opener is less about catching fish so much as it is about seeing friends, telling stories, acting silly in the name of fun, and exercising your fish-catching muscles and equipment. It’s a perfect excuse to get together with friends and fish.
As much as closing seasons on pelagic, broadcast-spawning fishes in the name of protection makes no sense to me, on the brighter side I can say that Minnesota’s fishing opener has forced myself and others like me to put a date on the calendar earmarked for fishing.
If the season never closed, would we all find an excuse to hit the water together? Maybe or maybe not.
As one gets older and life becomes busier, you need to schedule just such times and events. A reason to hold a date for fishing is one of the best calendar appointments I’ve come across.
So for all who partook in yesterday’s Minnesota fishing opener, I salute you. You help enrich the Minnesotan experience in a place where 10,000 lakes means access and opportunity for all who want to fish.
Minnesota is a fishing state, all fishing license buyers are brothers and sisters in angling, and fishing is a huge cultural and economical driver here of which we should all be proud.
We talk lakes and rivers, catch little baby fish to giant whoppers, tie our own knots, bait our own hooks, cast our favorite rods, catch our favorite fish, and dream of doing it all again soon with friends and family.
We wouldn’t want it any other way.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
