Last weekend’s lake trout opener found me sitting in the company of my wife’s uncles on Saganaga Lake, set up in 40 feet of water and hoping to spy a mark on the humming dial of my SONAR flasher.
Lake trout can come in high, low or suspended, cruising along on their search for their next meal. You get more action making a bit of a fuss with your lure, so I was spending my time darting my bait up and down, waiting for my first mark and trying to draw something near.
Our group seeks out sunken boulder reefs that drop into deeper water, where the lake trout seem to cruise through in search of ciscoes. The water on Saganaga is clear and in summer, these huge boulder masses show up on graphs and can be seen with the naked eye on sunny days anywhere inside of around 25 feet of water.
On the rockpile we were fishing, we knew from summer observations there were some huge rocks, so it wasn’t much of a surprise when we all had small “dead spots” on the very bottom of our flasher.
A flasher’s cone shoots out at an acute angle, in my case 20 degrees. If the edge of the cone angle catches a large rock, it will generate the rock reading as bottom.
However, in the space next to the rock and down to the true bottom, a figurative “shadow“ is cast, creating a small blind spot. I knew I’d have such a blind spot, even when I decreased my cone angle, and found roughly three feet of drop to the true bottom.
In pulling my bait up and off the bottom, I noticed a mark following my bait. Whatever it was, it nipped at my bait and took off the shiner minnow head that was attached.
I rebaited the hook and repeated the exercise, and lured the fish nearly seven feet off the bottom. Again it struck, I set the hook, and after two cranks it fell off.
I tried a third time and a few more times for good measure, but my finned friend was gone.
I continued jigging for another hour with nothing emerging from the blind spot again. When I was about ready to give up, I tried once more, and again a mark followed the bait.
It hit hard and I got a good hookset. A minute later after a couple short drag pulls, I had a whiskered and beady-eyed, 1970’s mottled brown carpet-colored fish writhing next to my ice hole.
I’d managed to catch a burbot, or eelpout, a happy occasion worth photographing for novelty and a good chance to produce a tasty appetizer for the evening meal: poached burbot, also known as poor man’s lobster.
Burbot have experienced something of an angling cultural renaissance in my lifetime. As a kid, I heard stories about the fish from classmates who ran screaming out of rental fish shacks on Lake of the Woods, terrified that some snakelike fish was wrapping itself around their arm upon being pulled from an ice hole.
Walker’s International Eelpout Festival celebrated the fish that was something of the butt of a joke, hanging the fish frozen from poles or using them for activities like “eelpout bowling.” Eventually the event became better known for parties and alcoholic debauchery, and the messes left behind became the event’s undoing.
Over time more anglers learned to prepare and eat the fish’s flesh. As a member of the cod family, the burbot’s white flesh is tender and tasty when prepared correctly.
At some point, burbot changed from pariah to prize, with anglers targeting the fish in late winter for tremendous sport and good eating.
On top of more interest from anglers and some level of increased harvest, burbot also are dealing with the challenge of a warming climate. Burbot are coldwater fish, on the south end of their range in Minnesota, and found in deep lakes with cold water refuge. As summer water temperatures have increased, the fish have been victim to partial summerkills on some large Minnesota lakes like Mille Lacs, Winnibigoshish or Leech.
While the summerkills have killed just a portion of the population, it does demonstrate their vulnerability to warm water.
One of the most interesting results coming from work at Bemidji State University and graduate student Tyler Robinson shows a great deal about the movements and habitat use of burbot in Bad Medicine Lake. Robinson, as well as friends and volunteers, worked to catch 66 burbot and surgically implant transmitters with temperature and pressure sensing capabilities. (A note to all aspiring fish biologists – choose a graduate research study design that incorporate angling as the capture method!)
Thirty-eight receivers were deployed across Bad Medicine to create a grid and hone in on the fish’s position and depth. After two years, Robinson is nearly finished and the results have been fascinating for a fish of which very little is known.
If burbot have strong enough spawning site fidelity and anglers find these late winter hot spots, keeping too many burbot, which have no limit in Minnesota, could have consequences.
As burbot see more angling pressure and harvest, temperatures warm, and researchers like Robinson reveal more clues about burbot habitat use and biology, the state of Minnesota is at a crossroads.
Is now the time to consider regulating harvest on burbot?
wwAccording to Minnesota DNR Fisheries Populations and Regulations Manager Dr. Shannon Fisher, the DNR will seek public input on establishing a bag limit and/or a possible season for the species later this year, with potential changes taking effect by March of 2022.
