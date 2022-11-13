Firearms deer season ends today across much of southern Minnesota.
Memories and tradition bring hunters out for a chance to fill freezers with venison, as well as the camaraderie of deer camps and the chance at a big buck.
A year of venison roasts, chops, burgers, jerky, summer sausage, snack sticks and all manner of delicious meals await those fortunate enough to fill a deer tag.
The woodsmanship learned through years of deer hunts, mistakes made, lessons learned and successes hard-won or lucked into, build a tapestry of deer hunting experience and know-how.
One of the early lessons, passed down in families that hunt or learned over time, is the importance of good knives.
A good gutting knife makes field dressing a snap. Some such knives are passed down like heirloom firearms.
A good dressing knife is kept sharp and ready. It’s pulled from a pocket in the moment of need, piercing through the skin on the belly of a deer, turned and hooked under the epidermis and run to the throat and down to the tail of the animal, manipulated judiciously and with care to not pierce intestine or stomach and spill gut-tract bacteria onto muscle groups that will be separated later.
With a knife wielded correctly, a quickly and efficiently gutted deer is a thing of beauty and an admirable skill.
For deer killed great distances from a truck, the gutless method of quartering deer and removing the backstraps is easily done by hunters with field dressing experience.
No ventral cut to remove entrails is needed; instead the skin is cut away and each quarter is individually removed as well as the backstrap. Hunters can carefully work into the gut cavity for the tenderloins as desired.
Ultimately, gutless-method hunters pack cloth bags to carry out the meat, since there won’t be any carcass to hang given the distance to pack out.
I’m one of those deer hunters that had to learn my lessons the hard way. I’m what in modern times is termed an “adult-onset hunter.”
I started deer hunting when I had completed college and came from a family that did not hunt. I unfolded a pictorial map for field dressing next to a tawny doe I’d shot as I worked step-by-step to slowly remove her viscera.
I’d acquired an inexpensive knife kit, advertised in-store as everything needed to process a deer. What I had, I quickly found, was a bunch of dull knives that would make the simple job a lengthy chore.
That first deer went to a processor where I learned another valuable lesson: Paying someone else to do your work is expensive.
That medium doe was my first and only deer sent to a processor. Future deer were quartered and deboned, packaged or vacuum sealed, and stacked into my own freezer.
Once you have deboned and trimmed muscle groups on a deer, you learn the process and can repeat it in the future. It’s easy to cut out and wrap roasts and chops, pile trim and grind burger, or cut up a muscle group in thin strips for whole muscle jerky.
Or make a large pile of trim and put the grinders to work, making sausage, snack sticks, hot dogs and ring bologna.
If you’re a deer hunter who hasn’t processed your own deer, or an aspiring would-be deer hunter, there are many more resources available today to teach novice hunters how to process their animal, as well as curriculum, online courses and video, and classes and workshops to teach others.
It’s really a great time to be an adult-onset hunter and hopefully more deer hunters hit the fields and forests in the future as a result.
That early poor experience with a knife kit left a sour taste in my mouth. Despite the trauma of dull 0knives, I did try another kit just a few years ago. Outdoor Edge sells a deer processing kit for $60.
And remarkably the kit is sharp out of the box.
The kit has a boning and caping blade. The skinning blade has a hooked tip. Also included are a sharpener and a serrated saw for splitting bone and a ribcage spreader.
Good, sharp knives for field dressing, quartering and deboning make the job easier.
Experience makes the job faster.
Outdoor Edge also sells knife kits with replaceable blades. Hunters can carry folding, double-bladed knives with saws and boning or caping knives to make easy work of their field dressing duties, without spending a ton for premium blades.
My younger self wishes I’d found these knives instead of the bargain caught I’d bought in Year 1. With experience, comes wisdom.
Especially for deer hunters.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.