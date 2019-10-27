The visuals through the fall are stirring, perhaps none more than the north woods in October.
There is no finer place to be than leisurely working through a forest in pursuit of ruffed grouse. Quaking and dogtooth aspen drop their yellowed leaves gradually through the days, their leaves dancing to the ground in swirls and tumbles or pushed by the wind in flurries.
Maples turn a vivid crimson before their leaves drop that stands as a bright contrast to a browning world.
Already the fallen leaves soak up the chill of the mornings and streak white with frost under your boots. The leaves break down, and an earthy aroma of decay hangs in the air, similar to the hormonal, glandular smell of a rutting buck nearby.
Ravens call in the distance, their guttural croak sounding lonely in the distance but will sound even lonelier in the silence of a cold, winter morning.
The rhythmic tap of a woodpecker draws your attention across the way, causing you to strain to find the bird in an unending landscape of trees.
October days begin a more pronounced drop in the mercury than the sometimes summerlike feel of September. Some days are clear and full of sunshine, days where the sun feels warm against your face while walking through the woods. On other days, the sky is gray and the brisk, the air feels refreshingly cool, and you feel like you can walk easily without overheating or overexerting.
Disconnected from work and family duties, chores and responsibilities, a weekend of walking through the woods is a subtle meditation with nature. There is a simple thrill in just walking, of rambling about and wandering free to see what is around the bend in the trail. There are no places to be and no times to be there.
The grouse that hunters chase are like phantoms. At times, it seems that the harder you strain to look for them, the less likely you come across them.
Then when you finally relax and enjoy the ambiance of the time and place, of staying in the moment and soaking in the present, the abbreviated flutter of wingbeats and flash of mottled brown feathers reminds you of your quarry.
Some days the grouse are everywhere — on aspen age transition edges, perched on highbush cranberries dining on late fruits, scurrying like shadows under the lowest spruce boughs, crossing trails and roadways picking grit and clover.
On these days you see them before they see you and you are ready with your trusty double.
Other days they exist entirely cryptic and hidden, retreating to places not easily found. It seems on some days, these so-called foolbirds can’t make a mistake.
They fly away into thick brush and not across any openings. They hop behind a tree stump. They erupt in flight in the distance upon catching the flash of movement. They are mesmerizing birds for both the days where they seem eminently obtainable and the days in which you can’t find a feather.
I can enjoy my time alone, stopping to see the beauty of the scene, of an individual leaf, of the way the light hits the hilltop or trail side. I can sit down in a clearing and unwrap a sandwich, eat it slowly enough to actually taste the bread and ham and cheese, and admire the maze of trail and forest laid out before me.
There is cheer in these walks, taking the trail step by step, watching your vantage point change and seeing new sights come into view, then work by until they are again out of your periphery and gone.
You’ll discover the last of the forest’s mushroom season, perhaps adding to the bounty carried in your vest pockets if you come across some edibles.
Hiking with a friend, a dog, or both, is satisfying too in its own ways. You can share the moment with man and beast.
With friends, I enjoy weaving in and out of conversation. At times the beauty of the scenery does all the talking necessary. At other times, walking stimulates the mind, and conversations can roam just as the walking does.
These walks and talks are meaningful to the relationships of friends, just as my wife and I look back fondly on strolls we’ve had on hiking trails and sand beaches, or walks with our dogs to the park.
Cruising the grouse woods with man’s best friend shifts some of your focus off the woods and onto the dogs. There is great satisfaction in watching the dogs work through the trees and brush, finding scent, locking up on point or flushing birds, and the happy wags of their tail at their shared freedom.
The day is young, the time is free, and they too, whether young or old, yearn for what is around the next corner.
Each trail, each hike, is a static mark in the epochs of one man’s time on this planet; I’ve walked many of these trails before but I am not the same man and the scenes have changed slightly.
I remember places the grouse are usually found, but these spots change, too.
One can muster the enthusiasm required for walking all day by the beauty of these walks and the knowledge of so many spots that have held birds at one time or another.
The details of those many flushes, of the trails, of dogs and friends and dates and times have blurred, now, into the amalgam of human memory. It is joyful to look back on those memories, to enjoy the present stroll, and to embrace the walks to come.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.