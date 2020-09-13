Jonny Petrowske wakes up each morning nestled between Upper Red Lake, Pine Island State Forest, Big iBog Recreational Area and the Rainy River.
There’s an adventure on every point on the compass, and t’s just the way he likes it.
“I lived my ‘Decade of Decadence,’ ” said Petrowske, of his time away from home, as among other things, a mortgage broker and construction employee.
He lived the urban lifestyle for a short time, residing in White Bear Lake and Cannon Falls after discharge from the Air Force. He wasn’t long for the rat race before home and the family business came calling.
Since returning home to Waskish in 2005, he’s made his living as a fourth generation, all-seasons fishing guide, bear hunting guide, outfitter, fur trapper, minnow trapper, commercial wild rice farmer and all-around man-about-the-woods. Petrowske’s guide service, Outdoors with Jonny P, has been in operation since 2005, though he first guided at the age of 14 and has guided throughout his life, even in his days around the Twin Cities.
In 2014, he began an additional offshoot business, Red Lake Remote, specializing in outfitting trips utilizing a track machine to the hard-to-reach portions of Upper Red Lake.
Petrowske is honest, to-the-point and loyal. He’s a conversationalist when he gets to know you, with stories upon stories that will have you on the edge of a chair or busting a gut with him.
Take for example, the story of the Valentine candy heart intruder. Jonny’s shipment of bear bait arrived that summer and he began placing the bait at his sites. Petrowske’s collection of bear baits sit in covered barrels on a concrete pad next to a machine shop. After a hole showed up on the top of a container of Valentine lettered candy hearts and roughly a gallon was missing, Petrowske suspected the local raccoons were helping themselves.
To wage war with the varmints, he hid a 220 Conibear trap in the compartment, only to find one of his helpers caught in the trap the next day. It was questionable what was more embarrassing for said helper, being caught red-handed in a body-gripping trap or being busted eating expired, stale Valentine’s candy!
Like many grizzled hunting and angling guides, he does not suffer fools gladly. As a client of his, you will be given specific instructions on where, when, who, how and what to do to be successful. If you follow those instructions, you will succeed. If you defy them, you will hear about it.
Yes, Jonny Petrowske can be a cantankerous crank, but it’s in endearing form. Petrowske has packed 10 lifetimes worth of adventures into 40-some years on this planet, with no plans to slow down anytime soon.
After waiting for the right circumstances and saving up preference points, 2020 seemed like a perfect chance for me to give fall bear hunting a try. After drawing a bear tag, I signed on for Petrowske’s semi-guided services.
So much of these services are what happens before you arrive and after you shoot an animal. Petrowske hangs stands, puts up trail cameras, monitors sites, baits multiple sites across two permit areas that are many miles distant and remote and tracks activity, helping to put the hunter in the best position possible to fill a tag.
Before the hunt began on opening day, clients are updated via email and text message and then meet in-person for an overview and final review of trail camera photos.
Joining me in camp this year was Ben Hollerich, a farmer from the St. Peter/Cleveland Area. Hollerich would be attempting his second bear hunt with Petrowske. In his first, he sat 24 hours before getting his opportunity.
In conversing with Hollerich and Petrowske, the men described bear meat as something between beef and pork. Hollerich, a hog farmer, was hoping for another bear in order to smoke some rear quarters like hams. I figured if “bhams” or bear hams, were good enough for the hog farmer, they are good enough for me.
Minnesota monitors their abundant black bear population and carefully manages it with finite hunting opportunities in the fall. In late summer and early fall, black bears enter a portion of their annual life cycle called hyperphagia. In hyperphagia, bears eat and drink excessively to build fat reserves to last them through hibernation.
While it’s a popular belief that bears hibernate based on the weather, it is really based on how long their food sources hold out. Once the food is gone, either berry crops or tree and shrub mast like hazelnuts or acorns, the bears will seek out a place to begin hibernation. The hyperphagia phase of the annual cycle is a time of year that bear are most active and are seeking food.
As a means of hunting the harvestable surplus of the bear population and to have opportunities to take clean and swift-killing shots to the vital organs, bear are the only animal in Minnesota that are allowed to be hunted over bait. If not for bait, there would be almost no opportunity to shoot bears.
Before the hunt began, the cosmos seemed aligned for an ideal bear hunting season. A dry spring and early summer made for a meager berry crop. The weather cooled in late August, avoiding the kind of heat waves that make bears nocturnal. And the trail cameras and site logs showed a steady progression of bear activity with plenty of large boars hitting baits in the daytime.
I settled into my opening day stand in the early afternoon with a rush of optimism. Bear hunting is very similar to deer hunting in that you take position in an elevated stand, try to stay still and not make noise, and do your best to control your scent.
There is a reason that people rarely see bear in the wild in Minnesota. They avoid people, are cautious and have amazing sensory systems, in particular their noses.
I bided my time in full camouflage with some paperback book reading and occasional scans of the surrounding forest. Perched against a white cedar tree, I had a mainly obstructed view of the surrounding cedar and swampy bog lowlands with a few open patches and a clear path to the bait, a mix of granola, peanut butter, nuts and candies.
I had a single bar of service on my cellphone, which was enough to open and operate most of my apps. When I heard the rumble of distant thunder in the late afternoon, I pulled open my radar. Two sets of white and red-centered blobs were pushing toward Red Lake.
With rain gear in the truck and lightning approaching, I texted Petrowske that I’d wait it out in the pickup, and walked the half-mile back to ride out the storm.
Nearly an hour later, the sun returned. I hoofed it back to the stand, clicked back into my safety harness and settled in.
Ten minutes passed before a bear walked in. For such a large animal they move quietly through the woods. He looked around, sniffed for a bit, and just as I thought he was about to stare directly at me and approach the stand, he wheeled around and headed for the bait.
I watched him explore the space for 30 minutes, sniffing trees and moving logs, eating whatever he could in each crevice opened.
Just as the sun was setting, he retreated to the woods and 10 minutes later so did I, broken free of my astonishment in watching him. I’d decided I’d wait for something larger.
A second storm passed through and my next three days of sits were uneventful, but for the gusty wind providing a whooshing background noise. I watched gray jays cache food plucked from the bait pile. Red squirrels helped themselves to the spoils. A group of raccoons came out for a feast one night, while a trio of fishers came out grabbing food and chasing each other around the site, including to the foot of my treestand on another evening.
Storms passed in the first two dusk sits and wind gusts blew hard during the days. A mix of clouds, sunshine and cool weather settled in, and the baits that were getting regular bear visits went cold.
Still, the hunts were time well used. I’d have believed I was deer hunting if not for all the green foliage and occasional warbler flitting through the branches, soon to make their move south.
The biblically bad mosquitoes I was warned about by Petrowske never materialized, but I was prepared with a full camouflage bug suit covering me head to toe.
“Big change,” Petrowske said as we met in the dark at the end of the third day, talking about bear activity and the weather. “This is my worst year in 15 years. The only time it was worse was when we had snow.”
Petrowske was not a fan of the strong winds, especially out of the south and carrying the aroma of corn growing on the outskirts of Kelliher. A call to the local conservation officer revealed an uptick in bear crop damage calls.
With a large change in the weather and bear behavior, and running out of time at the end of the Labor Day holiday, I decided I wasn’t going to pass another opportunity, short of a mother and cubs. Just as quietly as the bear that appeared on the first day, at 7 p.m. I looked up and noticed a visitor.
A small, solo boar was investigating the scene. When he presented a clean shot, I took it, neatly dispatching the animal. As with so many big game hunts, the hours add up, and it’s unceremoniously over in a flat minute. My running clock had ticked off 27 hours before I took my shot.
I notified Petrowske with a text message, who then helped retrieve the animal from the woods and assisted in skinning, quartering and meat cutting. With the bear registered, teeth extracted for aging by a wildlife biologist, and the meat and hide cut up and in Petrowske’s industrial sized cooler, the hunt was over.
“C’mon Ben,” Petrowske said pleadingly, looking at his watch as we stood in camp while darkness fell.
Despite fingers crossed, no bear appeared for Hollerich and he sat over a different site with the same result the following day. Out of time and with domestic duties pressing, Hollerich had to head south and rejoin his family.
Overall, half of Petrowske’s hunters succeeded while others had to leave4 early, including a pair of couples that hunted together from ground blinds. Drawing a tag in these zones takes three or four years, so it’ll be a few more years of waiting before a hunter can return to the bear woods.
“That is why you hunt for seven days,” reflected Petrowske, of the localized weather that turned off the bears in his area.
Across the rest of the state, bear action was fair to excellent, with harvest up 23% over the previous year through the first week, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“If you put your time in,” Petrowske reminded me, “you usually have a pretty good chance at filling a tag.”
Jonny Petrowske can be reached at outdoorswithjonnyp.com or redlakeremote.com.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
