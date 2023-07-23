For most anglers, fishing on your birthday is a special treat.
For Jessica Berg-Collman, it’s just another day at work. Or so it was this past week as Berg-Collman celebrated another trip around the sun with a day chasing walleye on Saganaga Lake out of the Seagull Creek Fishing Camp.
If her name sounds familiar, you may know her father, 40-year Saganaga Lake fishing veteran Mike Berg, founder of Seagull Creek Fishing Camp.
Seagull Creek Fishing Camp is famous for its “Hawg Board,” an annual listing of all the walleyes over 28 inches caught by guides and clients. The Hawg Board started in the early 2000’s and continues to this day.
Berg-Collman has had complete immersion in the angling lifestyle and grew up with a unique childhood, spending much of her time outdoors. Her parents split when she was a young girl but she spent time with both parents who are both avid anglers.
Mother Julie is a diehard, fishing for anything that swims and enjoying participating in the Woman Anglers of Minnesota Online Fish Donkey Virtual Fishing Tournament. Her father Mike is still hard at work at Seagull Creek Fishing Camp, fishing nearly every day through open water and ice fishing seasons.
“Growing up (in the Grand Marais community and along the Gunflint Trail) is a different experience than anywhere else,” Berg-Collman said. “I remember when I was little, Jason Davis from Channel 5 news came and rode the bus with all of us on the Gunflint Trail, since we have the longest school bus ride in the state.”
Berg-Collman grew up spending weekends with her Dad, fishing as much as she could and playing sports.
“There are pictures of me as a toddler sleeping up front in the boat while out on Saganaga,” she said.
Jessica played basketball and volleyball, ran track, and fell into another world that consumed her attention as a young lady, lumberjack and lumberjill sports.
“I got into professional log rolling,” she said. “I was the semi-professional world champion. By 16, I had moved to the pro side. I actually finished fourth in the world in boom running.”
Berg-Collman also fell in love with dogsledding, participating in a number of races including “Mush for the Cure,” which helped raise money for breast cancer research.
After graduating high school, Berg-Collman was off to Minnesota State-Moorhead, where she quickly found she didn’t care for flat lands, no trees and strong winds.
“I could tell it wasn’t the place for me,” Berg-Collman said, “but when I talked to my counselor, I found out about student exchanges. I was interested in trying out Alaska or Hawaii. Luckily for me, I found a program in Hawaii and spent a year studying over there.”
While in Hawaii, she enjoyed her time as a student and opted for a gap year after her student resident tuition fees expired and college would become too costly.
Berg-Collman worked on a boat and found work where she could. She made some great friends and really got into Axis Deer spot and stalk hunting.
Eventually the calling in her heart to return home was too strong, she missed the variable seasons, and after some time in North Dakota and some more schooling, she came back home.
By 2022, Jessica found her ideal boat for Saganaga after much searching, a 16-foot Lund Explorer. She picked up a 25 horsepower four-stroke motor, suitable for the big lake and its motor restrictions, recarpeted the interior of the boat, and got to practicing on Sag to build up her confidence.
She worked at a Vet Clinic while enjoying taking friends out fishing. In 2023, she made fishing guide her full-time occupation.
“At the halfway point of my first season, I’m really enjoying putting in the work,” she said last week. “So far, my boat has caught 21 ‘hawg’ walleye. One of the highlights of the year was catching two 32-inch walleye in the same day.”
Berg-Collman admits there are pressures every day she sets foot in the boat.
“You have to figure out what it is you enjoy,” she said. “I can deal with the pressure. People come to Sag for trophy walleye and those can be once-in-a-lifetime type of fish. That’s the underlying pressure of each day’s trip. I want clients to catch fish and hopefully catch a personal best.
“Being out on the lake is the best part of the job. Out here, you can give your complete attention to whoever you are fishing with and there are no distractions. It’s a very real experience; there’s not a lot of that in this day and age with people on phones and computers all the time. I enjoy seeing people’s reactions to these fish, their beauty, or maybe it’s a really big walleye or a personal best fish.”
Berg-Collman says her least favorite part of guiding is dealing with the numerous smallmouth bass in Saganaga. By the end of a busy day, she’ll have torn up fingers from removing bass from clients’ hooks.
Returning home to live and work has been a blessed homecoming; she’s grateful for her roots and the chance to re-connect with her father.
“He’s a very stubborn individual, he’ll speak his mind,” she said. “A few folks call him ‘the quiet legend,’ since he’s a man of few words.”
Berg-Collman noted that her father really hadn’t spent any money on advertising; his client base was loyal and his reputation and history had booked plenty of trips. In that way, Jessica has a different approach.
“As someone just starting out,” she said, “I don’t have the repeat clients yet so I need to build up a base. So far, the local resorts and overflow has kept me plenty busy.”
As you might expect, Berg-Collman and her father also differ in some ways on certain aspects of Seagull Creek Fishing Camp operations. Dad was skeptical when she brought up selling apparel.
But after selling through some boxes of sweatshirt and hats and ordering more, he’s on board. Berg-Collman called it spending money to make money and a chance to get their brand out amongst anglers.
Dad shies away from social media; Berg-Collman has accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok, which have helped her find a few clients. You can follow her adventures online and see her enjoying the outdoors with her two white Labradors. Her dogs are how she earned her two way radio handle, Snow White.
“My dad is kind of like Gibbs on N.C.I.S.,” she said. “Gibbs makes lots of rules for his staff, like ‘Rule number 72 is this, Rule number 68 is that.’ So now my dad makes rules for me. I had a sick day this summer and my dad said ‘Rule number one, guides don’t get sick days.’
“I think he’s happy that I’m guiding. Will I hear that? Probably not. But I’ll hear that through other people he’s said that to. He’s funny like that. We work well together. We’re very similar in a lot of ways, so that helps and we get along well as far as what needs to get done and communicating with each other, figuring out the fish patterns of what worked well, what we tried, etc.”
Berg-Collman plans to keep fishing and see what the future holds. She is interested in taking over the family business but acknowledged that her siblings would have to be part of the conversation. One of her brothers is a fishing guide in North Dakota, with experience working in Seagull Creek Fishing Camp, and may want to return home some day.
After enough time on the water, fishing guides can re-tell some amazing firsthand stories. Even in her first year, Berg-Collman is starting to build her own collection and has a few remarkable stories to share from her father.
“I got my first hook in my hand, in my entire life, about a month ago,” she said. “I was leaning over the side of the boat to grab a client’s bass. The bass did one little headshake and the hook flew out and landed in my pinkie. It was solidly stuck in there. I cut away the skin where the barb was buried, I could see the barb, but still couldn’t get it out.
“The client recommended the loop method to pull it out. We tried once. Nothing. Twice. Nothing. On the third try with the loop method, I finally got it out.”
Berg-Collman said her dad has some amazing stories, as he should after 40 years. He had one client that snagged a moose antler in the spring while fishing shallow. Another time, a loon was flying in front of his boat moving in the same direction and while pulling up next to the loon, instead of veering off and getting out of the way, the loon turned and knocked the hat off one of his clients.
The work at Seagull Creek Fishing Camp is never done. There’s wood to split for winter heat, fishing gear to prepare, boats to clean, clients to call and book, and bait to care for and gather.
The bait has become a full time job; there’s a once or twice weekly chore of securing bait for Canadians and Canadian fishing trips. Due to changes in bait laws meant to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species, Berg must make a boat trip to Canada, find his stashed ATV, and make the four-mile drive into the woods to a special lake devoid of large fish but full of minnows and leeches.
Here, he puts his Canadian trapping license to work, collecting bait for his clients and selling to others on the Canadian side. All bait collected here must stay on the Canadian side.
Berg-Collman’s birthday arrived last week on a gray and muted morning, tempered with thick, billowing, and seamless clouds that seem to touch the balsam, spruce, and pine tree tops and she whisked us north along the Seagull River channel into Saganaga.
Jack pine tops bowed to the east, responding to the west wind’s resolve.
We bounced around Canadian reefs and islands as the morning progressed, Lindy rigging with and against the wind, trying different corners and angles, all trying to trigger walleye bites.
Everything Berg-Collman deploys is done with a reason. Her nearly two decades out here have taught her well, not just in where to fish but in controlling her boat, using finesse techniques, and dialing in her equipment.
She deploys sensitive, medium-action rods that detect the lightests bites. She runs No. 6 or No. 8 hooks that are small and don’t get spit out by discerning walleye. She rigs giant, lively leeches that appear delectable underwater, the fruits of her and her father’s labor in trapping them throughout the summer.
She is rigged up with six-pound monofilament line with plenty of stretch and low visibility underwater that can give way to big walleye when the drag is set properly. Berg-Collman backtrolls at a leisurely 0.3 to 0.7 mph, giving the walleye plenty of time to size up a delicate ribbon leech.
A smattering of spots produce perfect gold and black Saganaga walleye, ranging in size from 16 to just under 18 inches, with one 20-incher in the mix. The fish are ideal for the regulations on the Ontario side; the Ministry of Natural Resources has a four-fish bag with one fish over 18 inches per person.
While no ‘hawgs’ hit the landing net this trip, plenty did before and after. If this is considered work on your birthday, what a great way to celebrate.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
