Waterfowl hunters are an opinionated bunch.
Steve Cordts, Waterfowl Specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, helped lead a thorough public input process for proposed waterfowl hunting season, bag and methods changes that tapped into those opinionated hunters over the course of the past year, pandemic challenges and all.
“If you put two duck hunters in a duck blind together, you’ll come out with three opinions,” joked Cordts on the mix of reactions to the set of affected changes.
Cordts and the DNR provided direct outreach to over 100 contacts in conservation groups, sportsman’s clubs, waterfowl associations. and Native American tribes.
They collected more than 4,000 responses from online public input in January, mailed out surveys to a randomized sample of around 7,000 waterfowl stamp buyers in January, and had an online input meeting and a Town Hall meeting in April to follow up on the proposed changes that generated 900 responses and 200 attendees, respectively.
With much time and effort to collect input, the final changes to waterfowl hunting rules were announced in June and include:
- An experimental five-day teal season from Sept. 4-8. Hunters can take up to six teal per day with sunrise to sunset hours (state bag limit possession laws apply). DNR will be collecting data on hunter compliance in order to gauge if the season could have a more permanent future.
- Elimination of the 4 p.m. closure during the first two weeks of the waterfowl hunting season.
- The dark goose bag increases to five birds/day for the entire season. This takes the five goose bag observed in September and extends it over the entirety of the season.
- Goose hunters can hunt over water statewide in September, eliminating a few small areas that have been set aside as refuge. (Note there are still many areas that are state game refuges and don’t allow hunting).
- The South duck zone will observe a five-day close instead of 12. The South and Central duck zones will now have the same seasons (open for 9 days, close for 5, reopen for 51).
- The final change was an outlier in that did not come from DNR rule-making review and associated public input, but from a legislative change in the most recent session. Motorized (e.g. electronic spinning-wing decoys) decoys are legal during the entire waterfowl season.
Minnesota has long heavily regulated its waterfowl hunting community, perhaps because Minnesota once led the nation in waterfowl hunting licenses sold.
But as time passed and other states tinkered with rules, seasons and bags, Minnesota held firm to prohibitive fair chase laws. Only recently has Minnesota opted for opportunities other states have enjoyed for years.
Graham Greseth, owner and operator of Maxxed Out Guides (maxxedoutguides.com), saw this contrast first hand.
“I have a little bit of an advantage,” Greseth said, “because we hunt multiple states so we see how other states do things, not just what our home state does. We’d get an out-of-state hunter that would come up to hunt in early October.
“I’d have to explain to them that it could only be a morning hunt. ‘Well why is that?’ I’d be asked. The state of Minnesota closes the season for the first 14 days at 4 o’clock. ‘Well why in the world would they do that, I’ve never heard of such a thing.’ The same conversation would happen with spinning wing decoys. You could use them in every state around us, just not in Minnesota.”
Greseth supports the changes as additional opportunities for hunters that won’t have a biological impact on the resource.
“People are always a little scared about change,” Greseth said. “But these aren’t changes that anyone should bristle at. They are not highly experimental rules that haven’t been done before in waterfowl management, it’s just what everyone else has been doing and now Minnesota is being a part of it.”
To Greseth’s point, the 4 p.m. early season closure has been in place since 1973, and Minnesota last had a teal season in 1965. The three goose regular season has been in place for a decade, and motorized decoy restrictions were set and untouched since 2002.
Greseth’s Maxxed Out Guides hunts in multiple states but is based in Minnesota. He thinks the changes have been needed for some time.
“Minnesota should be a destination for Canada goose hunting — we have a fantastic Canada goose population, and we’re just now allowing hunters to shoot five when you can go across the border into South Dakota and shoot eight, you can go to North Dakota and shoot eight and in August you can shoot 15.
“Even within the (Mississippi) flyway, you could go down to Kansas and shoot six dark geese. All these surrounding states had these much more progressive rules, and in Minnesota, we were kind of stuck with doing things the same way for so long.”
One oft-cited concern has been the impact of early hunting on the remainder of the season. In Greseth’s experience as a guide hunting or scouting waterfowl during the entire hunting season, additional hunting pressure is not having big impacts on bird movement.
“People are so concerned with scaring birds away,” Greseth said. “ ‘We’re going to overpressure these birds and push them south.’ Well that’s not how it works at all. Ducks don’t leave an area because of hunting pressure, they leave and migrate because it gets cold, the days get shorter, or food isn’t available. They might move a mile or two to a different roost if they are getting shot at, but they don’t hop six states down because someone shot at them on the water in September.
“If the rationale is we can’t hunt birds on water in September, we can’t have a youth day, can’t have a teal season, et cetera, then where does it end? By that rationale, then why would we ever hunt them on water? Why is it OK to hunt them over water in October but not September?”
Graham and other hunters will have more waterfowl hunting opportunities in Minnesota this fall and that’s something everyone should appreciate, whether you personally like the changes or not.
“These are just opportunities to make the sport of waterfowling in Minnesota better,” Greseth said. “It’s not ground-breaking changes, it’s what should have been done a long time ago. I hope people get out, embrace this, and take advantage of the changes.
“Understand that the DNR, Game and Fish, wants what is best for our hunters and wouldn’t do anything that would endanger the population or hunter enjoyment. I hope we don’t stop here. I hope we work to make this sport as strong as it can be, that we always have people out there hunting and enjoying the art of waterfowling.”
