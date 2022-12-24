Lake of the Woods is an amazing ice fishing destination.
Everyone who enjoys fishing, even just a little bit, ought to experience this place. I tell people who have never fished the huge lake on the Minnesota, Manitoba and Ontario borders that your best day fishing at most other lakes won’t hold up to your worst day at Lake of the Woods.
Going on a fishing trip with buddies is pretty straightforward, particularly for seasoned travel and fishing partners. Everyone takes care of their own gear, the group makes travel and food plans, and with much anticipation, the trip is planned and executed, hopefully with a great result of fun and fish.
Planning family fishing trips are a little tougher, particularly with young children. These days, parents are busy and want to give their kids outdoor experiences but aren’t sure where to start.
Heading to Lake of the Woods with family can seem a bit daunting. Thankfully, there are places like Border View Lodge.
I have wanted for some time to take my family on an ice fishing trip to Lake of the Woods, but knew I’d need some help.
I waited until my kids were old enough to handle the drive north and the time in the fish house.
It’s a good idea to find an age that your kids are old enough to go, but at the same time you can’t wait forever as some day may never come; kids will get busy with activities, excuses pile up and pretty soon, you missed doing the trip you imagined when your kids were born and you longed to make memories on the water.
I had additional incentive to take the trip this year as my wife and I are hosting a foreign exchange student from Germany, a high school sophomore named Marisa who had never fished upon arriving in the United States.
There is also the reality that you won’t get a second chance at a family fishing trip if the first one goes poorly. I needed to ensure this trip went well.
Our family of five made the drive north on a Thursday, arriving for evening dinner. We checked into our cabin and got settled in.
Border View Lodge was founded in 1981 and got its name from its unique position along the Rainy River where it faces into Canada near the river’s terminus at Wheeler’s Point on Lake of the Woods.
Staying at Border View gives families many options and helps you maximize your time together. There are remodeled, clean and modern amenities, with cabins that can accommodate parties as large as 16.
If you want to cook, cabins include kitchenettes with cooktops, microwaves, pots and pans, dishes and a full refrigerator and freezer.
If you want to take a break from the cooking, there is a full-service restaurant and bar. Bring in your fresh catch, and you’ll enjoy a walleye dinner with all the fixin’s.
The fishing is even easier with Border View. In the morning, you load up in a heated shuttle pulled behind a lightweight tow vehicle and head out to your fish house for the day.
Around sunset, you’ll be picked up and brought back to shore.
Later in the winter when the ice is thicker, you can drive your own vehicle out to your fish house or you can be brought out in their truck and trailer combinations.
Best of all, you don’t miss anything only fishing during daylight hours. Lake of the Woods is notoriously dark and tannin-stained and fishes best during daylight hours.
It regularly has some of the best fishing action in the state, with walleyes and saugers moving through in waves throughout the day, as well as occasionally prowling eelpout, northern pike, yellow perch, lake sturgeon and schools of ciscoes.
Most of the resorts on the south end of the lake plow roads and put out rental houses, moving deeper as the winter progresses.
Our fishing guide, Mark Hamberg, was working his seventh year at Border View after retiring and selling his shop in Brainerd. Mark loves fishing and helping people, making his post-retirement fishing guide job an ideal way to occupy his time.
He especially loves seeing families come up and kids having fun.
“It can be very cold up here in the winter,” Hamberg recognizes, “and it doesn’t take much wind to produce a whiteout. That’s why it’s a good idea to come up and stay with us so you can safely get on and off the ice.”
Hamberg says, and it is no exaggeration, that fish bite better at Lake of the Woods than anywhere else. Our flasher screens had fish moving through at all hours of the day, but most pronounced between 10 and 2.
Mark and the other guides set up the guests in the day houses, give out fishing tips like what is working best for colors, jigs, and depths and come back a few times each day to check on clients.
One treat for me was finding out that Border View guides will fillet your fish as part of your stay.
I packed fillet knives with intentions that I’d be cutting up our family’s catch, and much to my delight, I got to hand off those duties. Mark and his team hand cut our fish, giving us a tidy package each day for turning over to the restaurant or packing in the freezer to take home.
As a fan of Lake of the Woods with a fair amount of experience on the lake, it doesn’t take much arm-twisting to convince me to return. The bigger critics would be my family.
So what did my wife Jackie think of the experience?
“I would go again,” she said on the ride home, a ringing endorsement if there ever was one.
The kids agreed they had a great time and enjoyed their stay. Even Marisa enjoyed the trip, catching her first walleyes. She might have enjoyed eating them even more than catching them!
And for all the ladies in my troop, they especially enjoyed the heated bathroom on the ice.
There wasn’t much for roughing it on our trip, which is important for families because you’ll only fish if it is easy and comfortable.
Just like trips at home, my kids did what they typically do on the ice. They caught a few fish, then played with toys, read books, colored their own artwork and put on their bibs and parka to play outside, making snowcones with their sodas and the huge supply of snow on the lake.
They even cleared off their own ice skating rink.
We listened to the end of the most dramatic comeback in Vikings and NFL history, caught lots of walleye and sauger, as well as a few eelpout and a large protected slot limit northern pike, and laughed as Marisa video chatted with her parents back in Germany, showing them a giant white lake dotted with fish houses and Canada just a few miles away.
To her parents, ice fishing was an incredibly foreign concept. “You do what? And it’s how cold?”
We ate great meals in the restaurant, played board games each evening, and enjoyed a trip that I’m certain we’ll look back fondly on in the future, and one that I hope plants the seed for future trips.
Always the humble winner, I’ll modestly note for the masses that I unmercifully lapped my family in Scattergories and notched a convincing win with not one, but two Yahtzees in the namesake game.
After a day of catching fish, what father doesn’t want to best his children beyond the fish house as well? Fatherly respect was earned on this trip.
So if you’ve never been to Lake of the Woods or if you just want to make some memories with your kids or grandkids before they grow up and move away, make the time to visit Border View Lodge.
Plan that trip. Eat a walleye dinner. Catch a bunch of fish.
Those memories will last a lifetime.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
