If you’re like me and your favorite place to be is on the water, you’ve learned the importance of keeping important items dry.
Each trip to the lake or river, I have to find a special spot for my cell phone, wallet and keys. On canoe trips, I am carrying electronics that need the same protection, plus some cushioning.
Wilderness trips require paper maps, and while they are designed to be tearproof and water resistant, they deserve beefed up protection as they’re your only protection from being lost.
I’ve found a variety of equipment to keep gear dry and ensure your trip isn’t ruined if you flip a kayak, get caught in a rain deluge, or drop something important onto a wet boat floor.
It's always nice when a niche product catches on and goes mainstream. Such is the case with the dry bag or deck bag.
In the 1970s, whitewater rafters were always scouring army surplus stores for military surplus dry bags. Once they became scarce, companies saw firsthand the market and started making their own.
Over time, dry bags moved from whitewater rafting, to boaters, campers, tourists, beachgoers and others. The bags are made with heavy duty PVC, they fold over easily and air can be pushed out of them, and buckles seal them at the top.
The design has even been integrated into internal frame backpacks.
Dry boxes and sport cases came in many shapes and forms but all employ similar designs, albeit with different materials and features.
There are small, see-through boxes for phones, all the way to large, heavy-duty, bear-and-gorilla-proof boxes with padding designed to protect expensive electronics from the most abusive users.
Cases typically have lash points and can be attached to packs and other gear.
Sport cases and dry boxes protect goods from water as well as dust and dirt. One key feature of dry boxes and cases are gasket seals. These seals require monitoring and maintenance, and over time and with use, will require replacement.
I’ve found dry boxes in the back of boats that became wet boxes full of soggy and moldy equipment manuals and rusty tools when the gaskets or the clasps, snaps or buckles went bad.
Dry boxes and sport cases should protect your gear from rain and splashes, but should also be able to float. Test your boxes and cases before a trip to find out if you have enough buoyancy and displacement for the weight that will be required to carry.
It’s better to be safe than sorry, especially at the risk of losing your most important and functional valuables.
Waterproof pouches are a nice option. I’ve started seeing vacation destination visitor bureaus offering promotional waterproof pouches as giveaway swag. These sealed, clear panel pouches keep your stuff dry and visible.
It’s always nice when you get something for free that you can actually use.
A good waterproof pouch is on a lanyard and has a heavy duty seal. It should have enough space for a cell phone and ideally is transparent so you can take photos on your phone through the plastic covering without distortion.
Check out how the tops seal — either with folds and clasps or ziplock style. You may opt for something that is touchscreen compatible.
Similar pouches like dry dock wallets have room for credit cards, cash, keys, and cell phones.
For canoers and kayakers, it’s hard to beat thwart and bow hanging bags.
If you’re in a motor boat and have storage or cargo netting, dry bags can be stashed about anywhere. Canoes and kayaks have less available space, so taking advantage of places where gear can be hung is a plus.
Bow and thwart bags can hold your lunch, cameras, maps, bungee cords, bug spray, sunscreen, paddling gloves, miscellaneous fishing equipment … the possibilities are endless.
Try to find bags with self-sealing, heavy duty zippers that don’t let water in. For the most frugal among us, which can be me on some trips, pack some ziplock bags.
Don’t use the generics, use the name brand.
Stash your phone, wallet and keys in a gallon ziplock bag and push all the air out before sealing. In an absolute pinch, they’ll keep your gear dry.
If you set foot in a boat, you should plan to get wet. You’re around water, you’re pushing water, and at some point, the inside of the boat will be just as wet as the outside. Planning ahead for it to happen will save you a lot of heartache.
Same for recreating on or near streams. It’s best to be overly protective against water than under.
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.