Have you heard about “No Mow May?”
Entomologists and beekeepers have popularized the trend of “no-mow May” through educational outreach, and people across Minnesota are opting not to mow their lawns in the month of May to help pollinators find food sources.
Blooming dandelions and creeping Charlie are finally being embraced!
Some people love maintaining a lawn. They obsess over lush green turf, covet perfectly straight mow lines and are consumed by keeping their law weed free. They want the best-looking lawn on the block.
Lawns, according to Wikipedia, were popularized in aristocracy in Europe from the Middle Ages on. Lawns were a show of status and wealth and were kept trimmed by laborers and livestock.
When the mechanical lawnmower was invented, the middle class could afford and maintain lawns. I suppose this is the historical point I could identify where lawns became a social normality in our country.
Americans brought old world grass seed with them during settlement on the East Coast.
As home ownership boomed, so too did the lawn care industry. Kentucky bluegrass spread far and wide, and caring for lawns was considered a leisurely activity for the American public.
I do not hold a lawn obsession. Most avid outdoors people do not.
I’ve been adhering to “No-Mow May” not for the bees so much as because I don’t want to give up my free time for a chore.
I don’t fertilize or water my grass because I don’t want it to grow more than it already does. Then, I’d have to mow it more, losing more free time!
The whole idea of lawns to me is asinine. For some people, the lawn is their hobby.
For me, it is a nuisance. I just have better things to do with my time, but I can respect those whose lawns are their hobby.
Heck, some agriculturally inclined universities offer degrees in turf grass management. Most of the graduates, I assume, work at golf courses, but maybe there are some people that just love caring for short grass … over and over again.
The ‘having better things to do with my time’ argument is lodged in my head after seeing a few rural properties, measured in acres and miles, that are regularly mowed in what I would guess has to take hours on end.
There is a county road I use on my way to work where the nearest landowner has made a habit of mowing the road right of way, a full half-mile in either direction from his driveway.
I’m not talking about using a tractor with mower, then raking and baling hay for livestock. I’m talking about someone sitting on a lawn tractor, cutting 2-3 inches off on a weekly basis and encouraging Kentucky bluegrass to leave the lawn and prosper in the ditch.
It’s a trend I call recreational mowing, something I have seen on several properties in similar extreme examples. I fear the mowers in question have nothing better to do with their time as well as having an aesthetics obsession.
Nature, which includes road rights of way that are held in public trust, does not need to always look neat and clean. In fact, it is often better when road ditches are diverse with tall grasses and forbs.
In Minnesota, we have so little native prairie left and so few grasslands, that road rights of way are about all that wildlife can find in some regions.
Right of way grasses are needed for bees and nesting birds, whitetail deer fawns and numerous other critters.
Is it inherently dangerous, being next to a byway where vehicles travel at tremendous speeds? Absolutely, but in many areas, there is no other perennial cover or blooming flowers, and thus is a necessity.
Lawns are a loss of habitat. A NASA study based on satellite observations found that “more surface area in the United States is devoted to lawns than to individual irrigated crops such as corn or wheat.”
In total, the estimated area of lawn coverage in the United States totaled 128,000 square kilometers. That number is still growing.
With so much land stuck in turf grass, imagine how much fertilizer and herbicide is used and how much gasoline is burned or spilled maintaining those lawns?
All on a non-native monoculture with almost no habitat value.
Many municipalities have ordinances that require lawn upkeep. We’ve legislated and socially brainwashed ourselves into thinking lawns are important.
As I’ve long told my friends when they visit my home, I’m proud of my sportsman’s lawn. My lawn is long and ragged, patchy and unkept, weedy and seldom mowed.
And the more of it I can replace with no-maintenance landscaping, sheds or objects that cut down on my mowing area, the better.
Someday, if I can afford it, the entire lawn be gone. I’m jealous of those in arid climates who have gravel or Astro turf front yards.
Las Vegas finally wised up and outlawed lawns last year. Paying to water lawns in the desert truly brings the foolishness to light.
If you love your lawn and it’s your hobby, more power to you. But if you’re like me and you hate yard work, would rather cast a line or walk a woodlot than mow, then give your lawn a rest this month, and consider changing to something more environmentally friendly. Learn more at Beecityusa.org
Scott Mackenthun has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. Email him at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.