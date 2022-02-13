Matt Johnson is living his fishing dreams, guiding and educating anglers, catching fish and enjoying the ride.
Today, he’s guiding the promotional ship for Clam Outdoors, Ice Team, and Blackfish Gear, celebrating a decade with the company as their respective Pro Staff Directors. But it all started with catching the fishing bug as a kid.
“I didn’t really grow up in a fishing family,” Johnson said. “We would fish from shore a few times a summer, and I would geek out about it. It wasn’t until high school that I really fell in love with fishing. I loved it so much that I studied it all the time.
“I’d go to the library and get the VHS tapes, come home and watch them over and over again. I checked out InFisherman VHS tapes and books. I had Al Lindner and Doug Stange’s every word memorized.”
Johnson’s newfound fishing passion as a teenager lined up perfectly with the explosion of fishing forums at the turn of the century.
“In 1999, I was a sophomore or junior in high school, and I’d ride my bike to the library and wait in line so I could have 30 minutes of internet,” Johnson recalled. “When it was my turn, I’d answer questions on fishingminnesota.com. It was addicting, but I couldn’t check back until tomorrow.”
When Johnson turned 18, it was time to head off to college and he started at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato. He knew he didn’t want to work a shift job or perform a service he hated, so he turned his passion for fishing into his job. He guided anglers as a freshman in college.
“My first guide trip was at 18 years old on winter break from college on Chisago Lake,” he said.
Johnson returned to Mankato for school, left Bethany after his sophomore year for Minnesota State, and guided all along the way. He even took off a semester to guide, setting off with a torrent pace of 90 consecutive trips with mixed in fishing tournaments.
He also took time to establish the business he still operates: Matt Johnson Outdoors. Johnson’s run of fishing and fishing business promotion helped him land several sponsors.
“That’s when fishing really became my job, “Johnson said, “and I started to have to worry about taxes and a business plan.”
Johnson worked hard at his craft but didn’t slack in school. In 4 1/2 years, he resumed enrollment at Bethany while keeping his enrollment at Minnesota State and finished with mathematics and writing degrees from Minnesota State, minors in business marketing, business management, and accounting, and a communications degree from Bethany.
Johnson’s college years were a jumping off point for participating in fishing tournaments. Johnson and his partner would fish multi-species formats all across Minnesota and routinely outweigh teams with heavy bags of panfish and a few bonus pike or bass.
Eventually the formats were changed to dis-incentivize the panfish reliance. Johnson decided panfish should be the focus, not the also-ran, so he started his own series.
“I started the Ultimate Panfish League in 2002, so we’re celebrating 20 years this year. The last of the Dave Genz Trap Attacks ended in 2006 and our league actually predates the (North American Ice Fishing Circuit). We ran open water and ice for two years, but the ice fishing was way more popular, so we eventually moved to strictly ice fishing.”
Johnson still manages the league that hosts several events, tracks cumulative points and has a simple bag of seven sunfish and seven crappie.
“It’s the best competition anywhere,” Johnson said proudly. “It’s really for bragging rights, with a $500 top prize. But people come to learn and compete. There’s no cutthroat behavior. People are having fun, and it’s like a club. There’s a brotherhood to all the participating men and women anglers.”
When he was out of school, Johnson was free to scratch out a living in the fishing industry, guiding anglers and helping fishing companies navigate the new worlds of e-commerce and social media. His future full-time employer also happened to be one of his first supporters.
“Clam Outdoors was one of my first sponsors in the early 2000s when they only had about a dozen pros,” Johnson said. “This was before they produced rods, tackle and hubs. When Facebook came online some years later, I was the guy running their Facebook page and trying to convince the owners that social media and Facebook were the future. Owners were reluctant for all the businesses I worked for, but eventually came around.”
Johnson worked from 2006 to 2012 at Thorne Bros rod and tackle shop, a Midwestern and nationally known shop catering to muskie anglers but well-known and respected for multi-species and ice anglers, particularly their lines of specialty rods.
Johnson helped the company ramp up web traffic and online sales and started doing as much angler education as possible, running fishing forum pages and hosting year-round seminars.
In 2012, Clam Outdoors came calling again. Johnson would be their Pro Staff Director, leading a team of educators, guides, tournament anglers and passionate ice anglers through Clam and Ice Team to educate anglers and promote the Clam line of ice fishing products.
Johnson calls it his dream job.
“I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. “It’s my passion. I love working with people and fishing. I’m cut out to be working with people and working with pro staff and educating. I see myself continuing down that path. I always plan to guide and right now I’m really focusing a lot on my kids (Johnson has 3 sons and a daughter from elementary to middle school aged).
“I’m just trying to get more people exposed to the sport of ice fishing. This digital era of communication has drastically changed the sports of fishing; I hope that people see the internet and social media and keep it in mind and the impact they can have on a resource.”
At the start of Johnson’s fishing career was time on the water and growing up, all done in the beginning from familiar waters around Mankato.
“I love the Mankato area for fishing,” Johnson said. “It’s probably the most underappreciated part of our state, and some anglers probably want to keep it that way. It doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.
“The lakes are very fertile and grow fish fast. They have quality fish of all species. It’s probably muskie limited with options at Fox or French, but otherwise the area has everything. It’s a great area for panfish. I love the Presidential Lakes (Jefferson Chain, Madison, Washington) and the Cannon River series of lakes. There is some great bass fishing and we stumbled on some amazing walleye fisheries. It was a blast.
“That area didn’t have the pressure, at least compared to what I was used to in the Twin Cities. I’ll see more people on a weekend on Minnetonka than multiple weeks down there. ... It was a lot of good people that just wanted to have some fun and catch some fish. I miss it. Four years of guiding down there was a lot of fun.”
I asked Johnson if he had any good tips he could share from his time fishing the Mankato area.
“One thing I learned quick was that a lot of fish in those systems seemed to be a lot shallower than people were used to,” Johnson said. “People love to camp over deep holes and basins over the winter. I prided myself in never having to go over the 20-foot mark on the Vexilar. Seldom over 10 feet. I’d tell folks to get away from the crowd and head shallow. Be adventurous.
“If you’re not a panfish angler, learn to be, because you have some of the best panfishing south of Mille Lacs, in my opinion.”
Johnson’s first 20 years in the fishing industry have seen him connect with anglers all over the Midwest and nation through Clam, Blackfish and his own guiding adventures. What does the next 20 years hold?
“I love my job and plan to keep sticking to my people and angling passions,” he said. “Twenty years from now, I’ll be thinking of retirement and looking for a lake place where I can pursue my passion out my back door, maybe watch a few tip ups from the living room.”
