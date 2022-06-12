Largemouth bass get my attention a handful of days a year.
As soon as the season opens, you can find big bucketmouths up shallow, looking for food and later scoping out spawning areas. This is also the best time to get the kids out fishing bass and building confidence in their casting and fishing skills.
I was reminded of why largemouth as such great fish to start kids on during a recent outing with friend Trevor Bear. We each have elementary-aged daughters learning to do everything on their own, so we paired up the girls up for a little daddy-daughter bass fishing.
On a sunny weekend afternoon, Trevor and I took our daughters Brianna and Quinn out for some bass fishing. With braided line on spinning reels and medium-action, seven-foot foot rods, we worked our way around the shoreline, fishing inside weedlines and downed trees.
Through polarized sunglasses, we picked out a few bigger bass upon which to lay our baits. Swim jigs were working, but it didn’t take long to turn to even easier fishing options to catch more fish.
We rigged up Senkos. The Yamomoto Bait company, founded by Gary Yamomoto, is famous for its Senko.
The Senko is a soft plastic stick bait. Legend has it that Yamomoto designed the mold for the Senko to look like his Bic pen.
The Senko looks like … nothing. Not a leech, not a minnow, not a frog or a mouse.
It is just this perplexing bait that bass love to bum rush and bite. They just cannot seem to help themselves.
Senkos are not too heavy, not too light, sink slowly and deliberately, have fine textured ribs, and feature flecks of glitter for flash. In fact, the name Senko is loosely translated to “flash” from Japanese to English.
The bait has been around for over a quarter of a century; you can Texas or Carolina rig it, fish it behind a jighead or peg it with nail weights and a hook.
But you must fish it in a way that no other bait can be fished; you have to try wacky-rigging a Senko.
You hook the bait in the middle of the body, or more modernly since the bait’s entry to market, you slide on an “O” ring, with or without a hook holder, and attach the hook in the middle of the bait without any weight.
Then you toss it out weightless and let it sink, retrieving it very slowly, each pull creating undulations and bizarre aquatic movement that pulls in bass. Very rarely have I watched a largemouth see a wacky-rigged Senko and not want to attack.
Ultimately, that is the beauty of the Senko — you can’t fish it “wrong.” You can burn it in high in the water column, twitch it hypnotically slow, rig it myriad ways, let it sit on the bottom, watch it drift and scoot sideways, and it seems to always catch fish.
For kids, it’s a great way to start them casting for the season. They can lob wacky-rigged Senkos to bass they spot, or cast blindly to good-looking areas. They learn to feel bites and set the hook, or they see their line start to cut sideways, indicating a fish has picked up their bait.
Casting, bite detection, changing up the delivery and retrieve, adding some finesse, reading fish and water … they learn so many useful skills for angling that fishing Senkos is a perfect learning situation.
And they gain confidence in their fishing technique and flat out catch fish.
Brianna and Quinn quickly got the hang of things, dropping baits in pockets in the vegetation, adjacent cattail-lined shorelines and on fallen trees. After knocking the rust off their hooksets from last year, each were able to pull in some chunky bass and plenty of little ones that are good practice.
While Senkos aren’t completely weedless, they rarely bring weeds in, and when they do, it’s usually not more than a strand or two that can be shaken off.
Even if there aren’t bass in the area you’re casting, Senkos are good for a few pecks from sunfish.
No one’s ever complained about too many bites. For triggering fish, building confidence, having fun and creating memories, it’s hard to beat the Yamomoto Senko.
